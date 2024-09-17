Adventure On SI

High Magnitude Flooding Batters Central Europe With More Devastation Predicted

Central Europe has been devastated by awful flooding that is moving across the continent.

Kenneth Teape

A man shovels debris in floodwater following heavy rainfall in Jesenik, Czech Republic, on Sept. 15, 2024.
A man shovels debris in floodwater following heavy rainfall in Jesenik, Czech Republic, on Sept. 15, 2024. / Mandatory Credit - David W Cerny / Reuters

Central Europe is experiencing its worst case of flooding in at least 20 years, which has the death toll rising rapidly. A devastating trail of destruction has already been left behind, but other areas of the continent are preparing for the floods to reach them.

This past weekend, it was the Czech Republic and Poland that were hit hardest. Heavy rainfall that has been occurring since last week led to bridges collapsing, cars and homes being damaged and people being evacuated.

Between Austria and Romania, at least 15 people have died. Sadly, that number is expected to rise once they are able to start clearing out some of the damages.

A state of natural disaster has been announced by the Polish government and 1 billion zlotys ($260 million) have been set aside to help the victims impacted. Donald Tusk, the Prime Minister, has been in touch with the European Union seeking additional aid.

“We need bottled water and dry provisions... half of the city has no electricity,” the Mayor of Klodzko, a Polish town, Michal Piszko told Polish radio via Reuters on NBC News.

Piszko did provide some positive news that waters were receding but plenty of help was still needed. Mud and debris could be seen on new telecasts throughout the streets of Klodzko. In Nysa, another Polish town, a hospital had to be evacuated and people were transported out in rafts.

“There were two metres of water that ran through the street... There are many, many destroyed cars,” said Jesenik resident Zdenek Kuzilek, where clean-ups started and started to reveal the extent of the damage. “Telephones are not working, there is no water, no electricity.”

In Eastern Romania, entire towns were submerged. Emil Dragomir, mayor of Slobozia Conachi, said, “If you were here you would cry instantly because people are desperate... there were people who were left with just the clothes they had on.”

Hungary is preparing for things coming their way and 12,000 soldiers have been put on standby to help. Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter revealed their main efforts will be not allowing rivers and tributaries to breach their banks.

Austria saw a reprieve overnight with rain easing up. But, a second wave with heavier rain is anticipated which will create more destruction.

Published
Kenneth Teape

KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Adventure Feed Page