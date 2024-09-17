High Magnitude Flooding Batters Central Europe With More Devastation Predicted
Central Europe is experiencing its worst case of flooding in at least 20 years, which has the death toll rising rapidly. A devastating trail of destruction has already been left behind, but other areas of the continent are preparing for the floods to reach them.
This past weekend, it was the Czech Republic and Poland that were hit hardest. Heavy rainfall that has been occurring since last week led to bridges collapsing, cars and homes being damaged and people being evacuated.
Between Austria and Romania, at least 15 people have died. Sadly, that number is expected to rise once they are able to start clearing out some of the damages.
A state of natural disaster has been announced by the Polish government and 1 billion zlotys ($260 million) have been set aside to help the victims impacted. Donald Tusk, the Prime Minister, has been in touch with the European Union seeking additional aid.
“We need bottled water and dry provisions... half of the city has no electricity,” the Mayor of Klodzko, a Polish town, Michal Piszko told Polish radio via Reuters on NBC News.
Piszko did provide some positive news that waters were receding but plenty of help was still needed. Mud and debris could be seen on new telecasts throughout the streets of Klodzko. In Nysa, another Polish town, a hospital had to be evacuated and people were transported out in rafts.
“There were two metres of water that ran through the street... There are many, many destroyed cars,” said Jesenik resident Zdenek Kuzilek, where clean-ups started and started to reveal the extent of the damage. “Telephones are not working, there is no water, no electricity.”
In Eastern Romania, entire towns were submerged. Emil Dragomir, mayor of Slobozia Conachi, said, “If you were here you would cry instantly because people are desperate... there were people who were left with just the clothes they had on.”
Hungary is preparing for things coming their way and 12,000 soldiers have been put on standby to help. Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter revealed their main efforts will be not allowing rivers and tributaries to breach their banks.
Austria saw a reprieve overnight with rain easing up. But, a second wave with heavier rain is anticipated which will create more destruction.