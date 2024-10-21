Hilarious Skydiving Skit Performed on 'Saturday Night Live' This Weekend
The last thing you want to hear from your skydiving instructor right before jumping from the airplane is, "Luck is not on my side." Unfortunately for two skydivers in the recent Saturday Night Live skit, their instructors didn't offer any reassurance.
The two unfavorable instructors, played by Ben Marshall and Michael Keaton, are supposed to be taking the anxious pair for their first tandem skydive. After John Higgins, one of the new skydivers, expresses feeling nervous, he is met with an unsettling "me too" from the instructor who then explains that he has a "weird feeling in his stomach."
In an attempt to ease the situation, Martin Herlihy who plays Higgin's skydiving partner, smirked and said, "I guess that feeling never goes away." According to the instructor, he never feels nervous about jumps, which adds to the mayhem.
When the second instructor comes on screen, he is distracted by a phone call revealing that he has lost custody of his children. A distracted and devastated instructor - what could go wrong?
In all of the chaos, their airpod-wearing pilot was also feeling strange, perhaps because it was his first day on the job. As he flew the plane, he watched "how-to" videos on YouTube. The rookies were in disbelief as the events unfolded, insisting that the pilot land the plane.
Despite these unfortunate events, don't let this clever skit leave a bad taste in your mouth about skydiving; it is an incredible once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, the minute your instructor starts telling you how nervous he is, wait to jump on a different day.
Michael Keaton did a spectacular job at hosting this lively episode. Saturday Night Live has been running since 1975 and is now on its 50th season. To watch the upcoming episodes, tune into NBC on Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.