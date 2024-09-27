Hong Kong Hoping For Boost in Tourism Courtesy of Gift from Beijing
Seeking a way to improve tourism in the city, Hong Kong unveiled the gift that they have received from Beijing.
On Thursday, a ceremony was held to welcome in a new pair of giant pandas that the capital city gifted to one of the special administrative regions of China. An An and Ke Ke are the names of the two pandas.
This is the third pair to be transported to the city from the mainland since 1997, when Chinese rule was returned from the former British colony, per the Associated Press.
There are now six of the extremely curious animals in Hong Kong after Ying Ying gave birth to twins in August, becoming the oldest first-time panda mother on record. That family of four, with the father Le Le, and their new neighbors.
“Chief Executive John Lee on Tuesday said An An is a 5-year-old male panda who is agile, intelligent and active, while Ke Ke, a 5-year-old female, is good at climbing, cute and has a gentle temperament,” per the AP.
A two-month quarantine will now occur for An An and Ke Ke as they adjust to life in their new surroundings. They will be calling Ocean Park home.
Ocean Park is a zoo and aquarium, and tourists and locals alike have enjoyed visiting whenever possible. They are hopeful that the newest members will be able to meet the public by mid-December.
In a few weeks, a select group of people will be able to watch the giant pandas in action and submit new names to call them.
“Tourism industry representatives are optimistic about the potential impact of housing six pandas, hoping it will boost visitor numbers in Hong Kong. Officials have encouraged businesses to capitalize on the popularity of the new bears and newborn cubs to seize opportunities in what some lawmakers have dubbed the “panda economy.”, shares the AP.
Considered by many to be the unofficial mascot of China, they loan the normally docile creatures to other countries to display in their zoos. However, the cost of maintenance for a panda in captivity is expensive.
In 1999, the first pair of pandas were housed in Ocean Park. An An and Jia Jia were their names.
Jia Jia was a world record-holding giant panda, living to be 38 before dying in 2016. That is the world’s oldest living panda to have spent their life in captivity, with an average lifespan of 30 years. In the wild, the average is 18-20 years.