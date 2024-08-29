How To Get into Climbing While on a Tight Budget
Gearing up for your newfound passion for climbing is a financial investment. Quality ropes cost hundreds of dollars, a single cam for rock climbing can cost well over $80, and ice tools cost another couple hundred. Additionally, add on slings, carabiners, harnesses, and crampons, and you may already be into the thousands, depending on what you're buying and where you're buying from. Luckily, with some research and strategic planning, there are ways you can save money.
Buying New vs. Used
Of course, it is always best to play it safe and purchase new gear. However, this isn't always feasible. Soft goods, such as slings, ropes, harnesses, and quickdraw dogbones should always be prioritized as gear to purchase new. Soft goods are more difficult to assess for wear and tear, particularly for ropes as you won't know how many falls the rope has taken, amount of UV damage, or if it had any exposure to harsh chemicals.
Items you can generally purchase second-hand include ice tools, crampons, and carabiners, although thorough inspection is necessary. When looking over second-hand gear, search for any dings, bent gates, or rust.
Plan Your Shopping Around Holidays
Many gear stores offer holiday sales throughout the year. With Labor Day approaching, REI is offering sales of up to 40% off and 50% off clearance items. Sales include but are not limited to, belay devices, ice tools, rock climbing shoes, and quickdraws. Black Diamond, Mountain Hardwear, Public Lands, and Mammut are offering Labor Day sales as well. Throughout the year, holiday sales will appear and are great ways to save money.
Choose to Rent Gear
Before splurging on ice tools, mountaineering boots, and rock climbing shoes, try renting a pair from your local adventure outfitter. Not only will this help you save money, but renting will give you a better idea of your likes and dislikes about specific equipment, and you will learn how to fit gear to your body. Employees at outdoor shops are often eager to assist customers with rentals and will happily provide gear recommendations before you make a large purchase.
Get Social
You will quickly learn that many climbers trade or sell gear to their buddies for a low price. By forming crag or gym friendships and immersing yourself in the adventure community, you will build strong connections. As a result, you may end up having more access to gear. Most climbers love sharing their experiences and knowledge with others, so don't be afraid to reach out for advice.