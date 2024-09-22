Adventure On SI

Human Remains Found After Texas Pipeline Fire Extinguished Days After Explosion

A massive fire occurred after a vehicle struck an above-ground pipeline in Deer Park, Texas.

Kenneth Teape

A fire damaged vehicle after three days ago it struck an above-ground valve causing a large pipeline fire, on Sept. 18, 2024, in Deer Park, Texas.
A fire damaged vehicle after three days ago it struck an above-ground valve causing a large pipeline fire, on Sept. 18, 2024, in Deer Park, Texas. / Jason Fochtman / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Early last week, a massive pipeline fire erupted after an above-ground gas valve was struck in Texas.

The city of Deer Park has been working hard after a car was driven into the Energy Transfer pipeline on Monday. Homes nearby had to be evacuated after a geyser of flame was sent into the air as the fire raged on.

By Thursday, the flames started to die down, and it was fully extinguished three days later. Human remains and a car burnt to a crisp were found after.

“This has developed into a criminal investigation and will be actively ongoing,” according to the government of Deer Park.

About 15 miles east of Houston with approximately 34,000 residents, a large portion of the city was evacuated as a result of the accident. At least 1,000 homes and businesses were vacated in La Porte, due east of Deer Park.

Just after 7 p.m. local time, the fire was put out. With the accident occurring at about 10 a.m. local time on Monday, it raged on for just over 80 hours. Luckily, there was no other damage or deaths reported other than the car and person driving involved in the accident.

“We are pleased to confirm that most residents and business owners in the evacuated areas have been able to return to their homes and workplaces. This has been a very difficult time for all who were affected. The cities of Deer Park and La Porte, as well as Energy Transfer, continue to assist residents and businesses with access. Impacted homeowners who are unable to return to their homes are being provided lodging at area hotels. Any impacted homeowner needing assistance can call 855-430-4491 or email LaPorteResponse@EnergyTransfer.com,” was shared in a press release from the city of Deer Park in conjunction with La Porte.

Investigations remain ongoing as the police and Energy Transfer are working together. Air monitoring were being done by Energy Transfer, Harris County Pollution Control and third-party vendors hired by the County as well, per the release.

