IFSC Introduces New Speed Climbing Format for the 2025 World Games
In 2025, Chengdu, a city in China, is scheduled to host the World Games, which will include the speed climbing discipline. The World Games will be held between August 7 and August 17, 2025, and will consist of a variety of 35 sports. At this event, the new speed climbing format will be launched and should amp up the viewers and athletes.
Traditionally, speed climbing has involved two climbers at a time, one in each of the two lanes, as they cruise up the wall at a lightning rate. However, at the October International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) event in Spain, a 4-lane format was used, meaning that four climbers raced up the wall at the same time. This allowed sport climbers to test out the new format before it hits the World Games.
The International Federation of Sport Climbing officials wrote on their social media after watching the 4-lane Madrid event, "Am I seeing double? The Speed 4 format is being officially tested in Madrid with Olympic and World Cup medalists lined up against world record holders at Explanada Puente de Rey!"
The IFSC Madrid 4 Speed event took place at the "explanada Puente del Rey" in Madrid Rio. The athletes who participated pushed hard and excelled. According to the Olympics site, the top-four men included Veddriq Leonardo, Rahmad Adi Mulyono, Long Jianguo, and Matteo Zurloni. The top-four women were Zhang Shaoqin, Zhou Yafei, Nurul Iqamah, and Wang Shengyan.
The 4-lane system appears to have been successful at the event. As with any adventure sport, speed climbing continues to develop, with the additional lanes being the latest update.
While the addition creates an even more electrifying atmosphere for viewers, it will be interesting to see how the athletes handle the new format at the 2025 World Games in China.