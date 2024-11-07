Introduce Your Child to Adventure Sports With These Five Outdoor Children’s Books
Introducing your child to adventure sports does not need to be a massive undertaking. Doing so can be as simple as watching climbing movies, swimming in wild locations, or cuddling up and reading a good adventure book together before bed. These five books will have your child dreaming of adventure, all while providing valuable life lessons.
If You Give a Girl a Bike, by Hayley Diep and Braden Hallett (Illustrator)
If You Give a Girl a Bike shows the bravery of young girls interested in biking, climbing, skateboarding, surfing, and everything in between. The vibrant illustrations are sure to catch your child's attention as they join the characters on each of their adventures. This is a story of bold, brave, and passionate young children.
Age Range: Up to age 8
Grandma Gatewood Hikes the Appalachian Trail: A Picture Book Biography, by Jennifer Thermes
Perhaps you have read the book, Grandma Gatewood's Walk, written by Ben Montgomery who tells the striking story of Emma Gatewood on the Appalachian Trail. The children's version by Jennifer Thermes is just as compelling and hones in on the resilience she Emma Gatewood had while hiking. The author delves into Gatewood's life before the trail, what it was like thru-hiking, and the kindness to experiences from strangers along the way.
Age Range: 5-7 years
I want to Climb like the Animals Do!, by Ciera Clayton
Ciera Clayton wrote this story to follow the journey of a 6-year-old girl named Sophie who wants to climb like the animals she sees around her. To help Sophie achieve this, her family decides to bring her to an indoor climbing gym. This story was written by climbers who describe basic climbing movements in a way that children and non-climbers will understand.
Age Range: 4-8 years
My Mum's a Scuba Diver, by Sarah Richard and Elisa Varetti (Illustrator)
If your children are fascinated by marine life, this is the perfect bedtime story to read. This lighthearted rhyming book is written from a child's point-of-view as the young girl shares her mother's scuba diving adventures. The illustrations are stunning and depict the unseen life underwater.
Age Range: Up to age 8
How to Solve a Problem: The Rise (and Falls) of a Rock-Climbing Champion, by Ashima Shiraishi and Yao Xiao (Illustrator)
Ashima Shiraishi is a professional rock climber who has a true talent for storytelling. In How to Solve a Problem, she explains that "problem" is a term used in bouldering. To conquer a bouldering problem, one must climb to the top. Likewise, conquering a problem in life requires one to overcome challenges. Shiraishi draws a similarity between climbing and life in this story of perseverance.
Age Range: 4-8 years