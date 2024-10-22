Investigation Ongoing for Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuges Vandals
When someone visits a place they have never been to, it is natural for them to want to capture some memories. Photos of the region and things of that nature are normally the way people go.
However, that was not the case at the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuges. A hiker decided to leave their mark in another way, defacing the refuge with what many would categorize as vandalism and destruction.
A photo was shared of the sandstone rock having the names “Luke” and “Niko” carved into it. Between Gold Beach and Brookings, Oregon is where the defacing was discovered.
An investigation is ongoing about the situation. The perpetrator, if found, could face some stiff penalties as a result.
"Vandalism of public lands and natural resources is illegal under federal law," the agency wrote in a post on Facebook. "The potential penalties for someone convicted can include a fine or time in jail."
There was a lot of frustration and disappointment shared by users who saw the post and left comments. They speak on the common sense whoever did this was lacking, while others are hoping the person or persons who did this are found and punished appropriately.
"What is wrong with people?!" one Facebooker asked. "Like seriously! What could possibly go through someone's mind to think this would be OK?" as shared by Alyssa Ochs of The Cool Down.
Actions like that can ruin the experience for other people who are visiting the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge or any other public area in the world. It not only takes away from the natural beauty of the attraction but could have long-term effects as well.
The natural habitats of wildlife could be disturbed by etching deep into the sandstone rock walls. It is an unnecessary and selfish act some may think is harmless, but is unfortunately becoming commonplace.
Not only is the aesthetic and experience ruined when graffiti is featured in places it shouldn’t be or trash is left behind, but it places unnecessary burdens on the people who are working there as well.
Providing them with more work, when there are almost certainly more pressing things to do, is frustrating as well.
There will be consequences for their actions. If the people who etched those names into the stone are found, they will face them.
Unfortunately, people who abide by the rules and regulations in place could also be punished as restrictions could start to be put in by the parks to ensure that the areas are not being as negatively impacted.