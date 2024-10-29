Italian Teen Skier Succumbed to Injuries After Training Accident in Italy
19-year-old Matilde Lorenzi took a horrible fall while training in northern Italy on the Grawand G1 slope in Val Senales.
Immediately following the accident, Lorenzi was transported via helicopter to the nearby hospital in Bolzano, a city located in northern Italy. However, due to the extent of her injuries, she unfortunately passed away on the morning of Tuesday, October 29 at the medical facility.
"Lorenzi was the Italian junior champion last season in the overall standings and the super-G event, and she also finished 11th in the super-G in St. Moritz in the FIS Europa Cup in December last year," stated Eurosport. "Lorenzi was part of the sports section of the Italian army as well as the junior women's team for Italy." Her death was announced by the national defense ministry.
The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) released a statement extending their condolences.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi, as announced the by Italian Ministry of Defense, who conveyed heartfelt condolences for the 19-year-old athlete of the Italian Army. FIS joins FISI President Flavio Roda and the entire Italian winter sports community in the mourning, including coaches, athletes, teammates, the federal council and all FISI staff."
"FIS is in mourning, standing by her family, friends and everyone who cherished Matilde, honoring her memory today and always," they wrote.
Alpine skiing comes with notable risks, particularly at the high speeds that promising athletes, such as Matilde Lorenzi, ski.
The young teenager is survived by her older sister, Lucrezia. Her sister is also a well-accomplished skier who has competed in the World Cup series slalom. Lorenzi was expected to continue her skiing success as she had already won numerous races at the youth level. This tragedy has impacted her friends, family, and the ski community from all over.