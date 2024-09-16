Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Reports Fourth Ape Dies From Shigella Outbreak
A shigella outbreak has been ravaging the wildlife at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens for weeks. Unfortunately, another fatality has occurred that is directly tied to the spread of the infection.
A three-year-old western lowland gorilla named Kevin, "succumbed to the illness," according to the zoo, via Rebecca Cohen of NBC News.
"He fought very hard against the infection, showing signs of recovery at times," the zoo said. "Despite the dedicated efforts of our Animal Health and Care teams, who worked around the clock to save him, Kevin was unable to overcome the illness."
Born in 2001 to Lash and Madini, his father and mother respectively, the 3-year-old was popular amongst visitors to the zoo.
"As a rambunctious young male, he was a visitor favorite," the zoo said. "Being the youngest of his troop, his playful and spirited personality often led him to engage in roughhousing and wrestling with many of his family members."
While signs of recovery were shown at times, he was unable to fully overcome the illness.
Kevin is at least the fourth ape that has died as a result of Shigella. In August, the zoo revealed that three others, another lowland gorilla and two brother bonobo monkeys, also passed away.
The death toll could unfortunately rise as several more apes are still being treated for symptoms. Right now, the focus is on getting the animals affected the treatment they need and support is being given through their recovery.
In a statement, the zoo has revealed that many of the apes are improving, but where they are at in their recovery and treatment varies depending on the case.
As shared by Cohen, “Shigella is a bacterium that causes shigellosis, which affects intestines and causes diarrhea, vomiting, cramps, dehydration and other symptoms, the zoo said. It added that the infection typically spreads through feces, food and water and that it can be more severe in the ape population.”
Highly contagious, it will take some time for the zoo to get everything back in order. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens are monitoring the situation to ensure the spread is contained and other nasty bacteria cannot harm the animals.