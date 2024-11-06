Jumping From Cliff Edge Results in Skydiving Instructor's Death
Skydiving instructor, Jose de Alencar Lima Junior died on Sunday after jumping off a 820-foot cliff. Lima was living in Germany, but took a trip to Brazil to visit family. While on the trip, he went to Pedra Bonita in Sao Conrado to attempt to do a speed fly, which is similar to paragliding but includes elements of parachuting and freeriding.
His sister-in-law, who does not want to be named, stated, "We have no idea what could have happened. But he was a professional skydiver for 20 years. He was experienced. What happened was an accident."
According to the New York Post, Lima served in the Brazilian Army's Parachute Infantry Brigade as a paratrooper, emphasizing his experience. Authorities believe that his equipment used on the fatal day malfunctioned.
Visitors watched in horror as Lima vanished from the cliff and many waited to see if his parachute would appear. However, it soon became apparent that he had fallen.
Witnesses at the scene report that they noticed Lima trip before his fall. It took several hours for the rescue team to reach Lima due to the forested location. By the time rescuers reached him, he was deceased. Lima tragically fell 820 feet onto rocks at the base of the cliff.
The New York Post explained that activities such as speed flying at this location are completed off an official ramp. Additionally, the Clube Sao Conrado de Voo Livre (CSCLV) controls access to Pedra Bonita.
The CSCLV stated, "The pilot did not use the ramp to take off. The spot he chose for takeoff is bad and even prohibited. The CSCLV is not responsible for the incident. With that clarification, may the pilot rest in peace."
According to his sister-in-law, he was scheduled to visit Dubai this week to complete a series of jumps. She told Globo, "That was a dream for him, to jump from various places in the world."
Lima's family is in mourning at this time. An investigation of the fatal accident is underway.