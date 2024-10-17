Khloé Kardashian Shares Family Bonding Time on Social Media While Rock Climbing
On October 15, Khloé Kardashian introduced her two children, True and Tatum, to a new style of healthful family bonding: indoor rock climbing. The trio strapped on their climbing shoes, pulled on their harnesses, and tied into the climbing ropes with assistance from the gym employees.
Rock climbing gyms continue to sprout throughout the United States as the sport grows in popularity. According to the Climbing Business Journal in August of 2024, there are now over 635 commercial climbing gyms nationwide. It is no surprise to see familiar faces trying their hand at climbing these days.
On Khloé's Snapchat story, she shared images of Tatum and True on the wall as they encouraged each other to reach the top. The family was pleased to see the youngsters pushing their limits and enjoying themselves as a group.
"It was Tatum's first time! He's only two but we thought, 'let's just try it out,'" she stated in her story. Tatum was seen smiling while wearing his climbing harness as he posed with his older sister, 6-year-old True, who had previously been rock climbing. With the support of his sister, mother, and the rock wall employees, Tatum's first climb was successful.
"True was so, so helpful in guiding him [Tatum] and helping him get comfortable," she stated. "True really helped show him the ropes (literally lol) and guided him through every step."
In the videos posted to her Snapchat story, True and Tatum were cheerful as they cruised up various climbing routes. Khloé expressed joy in watching her children trying new activities, showing bravery, and supporting each other.
Climbing gyms can be a great outing for families looking for a new adventurous activity. Additionally, climbing is an opportunity for individuals to stay active, learn new skills, and build trust.