Major Outdoor Company Launching Unique Ambassador Program for Adventure Enthusiasts
There is a lot of planning that goes into making the perfect adventure trip. Ensuring you have all of the correct materials and equipment for any circumstance is important.
One of the underrated needs when going camping, especially if it is a multi-day trip with overnights in the woods, is some seating. While sitting around a campfire or eating dinner with everyone, it is nice to have a chair to be in and not have to sit on a log or on the ground.
Crazy Creek has you covered for all of those outdoor seating needs. They have everything from seating to use in a parking lot at a tailgate for concerts and sports or to enjoying the great outdoors.
There are even beach and lake chairs for people who enjoy being on the water or for hunters who are waiting things out in the woods.
A leading manufacturer of those products for 37 years, they are launching a new ambassador program. Their goal is to grow brand awareness while improving community engagement via user-generated content.
People who are avid adventurers and love being in the outdoors are encouraged to apply for a position. Applications are now being accepted through December 18, 2024. The people who are lucky enough to be selected will be notified in January.
Social media presence is important, as Crazy Creek wants to get their name out there more and their products noticed by people as much as possible. They will provide gear and samples for the ambassadors to try while representing the brand in their communities and all of their social media pages.
Commitments to the program last for one year.
“We’re thrilled to launch this program and get the word out about Crazy Creek to a wider audience,” said Karson Bagby, Co-Owner of Crazy Creek, in the release. “Our ambassadors will play an important role in reaching diverse audiences while celebrating the adventures our products facilitate. We firmly believe in the power of community, and this initiative reflects our commitment to fostering authentic connections.”
This is a great opportunity for any adventurer looking to get into the outdoor equipment field while also being able to build up their own social media brand with the backing of a major company.