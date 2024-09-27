Make the Most of Your Visit To Block Island With This Day Trip Itinerary
Located about nine miles off mainland Rhode Island and 14 miles from Montauk, New York lies Block Island. A very popular summer tourism spot, but the fun doesn’t stop once fall rolls around.
As shared by Drinking Long Island on Instagram, there is so much a person can do in a day trip to Block Island. They laid out the itinerary of what they did for the perfect visit.
Start your adventure at Viking Fleet Montauk’s speedy ferry trip. It will take about an hour and 20 minutes, give or take. Across the street at Montauk Cycle Company, you can rent bikes for your Block Island excursion.
If you have been or plan on consuming alcohol, make sure you have local taxis set up. There are no transportation companies such as Uber or Lyft available.
The first stop upon getting to your destination should be Payne’s Killer Donuts. They serve up delicious old-school donuts that everyone raves about. Opened in 1963, they also have soft serve ice cream and frozen slush puppies.
For lunch, Dead Eye Dick’s comes highly recommended offering as fresh as can be seafood. The lobster roll is one of their specialties and a must-order for anyone who enjoys them normally.
Looking to relax a little after lunch, the Spring House Hotel is the spot to do so. You can sit in their Adirondack chairs lined up and take in the gorgeous views the island has to offer.
More views can be seen during the ride back into town for the next stop on Drinking Long Island’s itinerary. Ballard’s Beach Resort has a private beach with a tiki bar, an extensive seafood menu and more incredible views.
Crescent Beach is also in town, across the street from The National Hotel, one of the premier hotels in Old Harbor. Take a stroll down Water Street and do some shopping at local businesses as well.
Poor People’s Pub is a surf-style shack that offers a unique dish called a “stuffie”. It is their version of a baked clam with a lemon wedge stuffed on top. A unique vibe can be found at The Oar, a casual eatery.
The entire place is decorated with oars, hence the name, and views of the bay are available at this relaxed, laid-back resort setting.
Their day trip ended at Chaplin’s Resort, where the mudslides come highly recommended. This is the same dock the yacht is on, making for the perfect end to your trip so you can catch your ride back.
A view of the Montauk Lighthouse will be possible during that ride, making for the perfect end to an eventful day.