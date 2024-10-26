Most Exhilarating Whitewater Kayaking Documentaries Paddlers Will Love
For some, whitewater kayaking is more than just a hobby. This enticing sport provides a sense of community, excitement, and challenges. Whitewater isn't for everyone, but those who find it end up with a lifelong passion.
Although most paddlers would like to play in the river daily, it isn't feasible. The next time you need a kayaking fix but aren't able to head to the river, check out one of these thrilling whitewater kayaking films.
The River Runner (2021)
Scott Lindgren is an inspiring kayaker who takes viewers on his journey of becoming the first person to paddle the four great rivers flowing from Mount Kailash in Tibet. Lindgren shares his history of receiving a life-changing diagnosis and battling emotional challenges. This film will tug at your heartstrings and show the passion and dedication that Lindgren has to be able to tackle these rivers.
'The River Runner' can be rented on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.
Patagonia Triple Crown (2020)
Join world-class whitewater athletes tackling three of the most dangerous rivers in the southern hemisphere: Pascua, Bravo, and Baker Rivers. Along the journey, the team will explore and learn about the environment in Chile and overcome the many challenges that present themselves. These monstrous rivers are secluded; one wrong move and trouble will arise. 'Patagonia Triple Crown' can be rented on Amazon Prime.
Chasing Niagara (2015)
Niagara Falls is a force of nature that has captured the attention of adventure sports athletes over the years. In 'Chasing Niagara,' Rafa Ortiz takes his professional kayaking skills to the falls. With the help of his fellow paddlers, Ortiz trained to kayak over the iconic falls, an unthinkable challenge. This film details the events leading up to the big day, including his preparation and training, misfires, and ultimately the reason he decided to chase after Niagara. To stream this documentary, visit Amazon Prime, YouTube, Freevee, or Apple TV.
Rivering (2016)
'Rivering' features various members of the kayaking community who share their stories and the "why" behind what they do. Above all, it shows the tight-knit relationships that form on the river. This film took three years to complete and takes place in New Zealand, a paradise for whitewater kayakers. While watching, you will feel the paddlers' passion for the river radiating through the screen. 'Rivering' can be watched for free on YouTube.
Jӧtunn (2022)
If you're on a tight schedule, this one is for you. 'Jӧtunn' is a 23-minute short film that takes places in Iceland, which is known to be a challenging place for kayaking. Aniol Serrasolses and Mikel Sarasola are accompanied by two photographers, Aleix Salvat and David Nogales, as they the explore the rivers in Iceland. As Redbull stated, "Entering unknown rivers always brings with it big surprises." This film is an opportunity for paddlers to join these remarkable paddlers on their journey. To watch the film, visit Redbull's website.