Must-See Roadside Waterfalls in North Carolina That Anyone Can Access
North Carolina has a lot to offer adventurers, with one of the most popular destinations being the Great Smoky Mountains. The Appalachian Trail also has parts that run through the state which draws a lot of visitors.
However, treks like that aren’t for everyone. Whatever the reason may be, some people cannot access everything those trails have to offer.
For anyone who enjoys looking at some waterfalls but can’t or doesn’t want to do a lot of strenuous hiking, this is the list for you. Here are five waterfalls that anyone can access from the roadside, courtesy of Megan of smoky.mountain.soul on Instagram..
Whitewater Falls
Located in Cashiers, this waterfall is extremely popular because of its sheer size. It is the highest waterfall east of the Rockies with a drop of 411 feet. Parking admission is required here.
There is a paved walkway that will lead you to the upper overlook to receive a gorgeous view of the entire waterfall. Anyone can access this spot as it is wheelchair accessible as well. The lower overlook can be reached by walking down 154 wooden steps.
Looking Glass Falls
Located in Brevard right off US 276, Looking Glass Falls is in Pisgah National Forest. The route to get to the attraction itself is an easy one, as it is 0.3 miles in and out and only takes about seven minutes to travel.
In addition to the incredible waterfall, people enjoy birding here, so you will probably run into other adventurers on the way.
Sliding Rock
As is the case with Whitewater Falls, parking admission is required at Sliding Rock. Located near Brevard as well, this is a 60 foot natural water slide that ends in a pool that is about 8-10 feet deep.
If you are going to ride the water, make sure that you are in a life vest or can swim well. Currents can be strong and you do not want to put yourself in unnecessary danger. Naventure operates one overlook for people to check things out for an aerial view.
Dry Falls
Parking admission is also required at Dry Falls, so make sure you bring a little bit of money to cover that. Located in Nantahala National Forest along the Mountain Scenic By-Way in Franklin and Highlands.
Traffic here can be high, as it is an extremely popular stop. The waterfall is a 75-foot drop and there is a walkway people can use from the parking lot to get right to the destination.
Cullasaja Falls
If you don’t want to get out of your car you don’t have to for this waterfall. Cullasaja Falls, with 250 feet of cascading water, can be viewed from the roadside on US Highway 64.
This part of the road is very curvy and narrow, so precautions need to be taken so that you can safely take in all of the views. Anyone adventurous to travel to the base needs to pay attention to how slippery it can get with water gushing.