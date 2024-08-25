7 Must-See Stops on Your Trip to Finger Lakes in New York
New York has as much to offer as any state in the country. Enjoy the bright lights and hustle and bustle of a big city, check out the media capital of the world, New York City.
Enjoy beach life and wineries? Long Island has you covered for miles and miles. Seeking incredible views for hiking and trails? Then your best bet is to head upstate to the Finger Lakes.
Where are the go-to places if you are heading up to the Finger Lakes? Here are seven must-see stops on your trip to upstate New York.
Cayuga Treehouse
Just north of the Cayuga Nature Center, you will see an incredible Cayuga Treehouse. Plenty of exploration awaits for this unique structure built by Ithaca High School Class of 2000. Six stories tall, the TreeTops is great for people of all ages to enjoy. The Butterfly Garden is a nice stop on the way as well.
Watkins Glen State Park
Watkins Glen State Park gives you an up close and personal look at the gorges and mountains the Finger Lakes have to offer. Rainbow Falls is a must-see destination out of the 19 waterfalls that are present in Watkins Glen. Guided tours can last 90 minutes, and afternoon treks are recommended so you can see why Rainbow Falls has the name it does.
Seneca Lake
The largest of the glacial Finger Lakes in New York, it is also regarded as the lake trout capital of the world. Sprayground and Playground facilities are available for children, as anyone can jump in and enjoy the clear blue water as well. There is something here for everyone from wine enthusiasts, bikers and families looking for a getaway.
Hector Falls
Along Seneca Lake, Hector Falls is right alongside the road and considered one of the more impressive waterfalls in New York. 75 feet wide and 250 feet from top to bottom, it is an epic sight to behold. Falling Waters Boat Tours patio offers an incredible look at the majestic fall.
Letchworth State Park
Letchworth State Park has garnered quite a reputation, being known as “The Grand Canyon of the East”. Three gigantic waterfalls await travelers, aptly named lower, middle and upper. Middle has a 107-foot cascade that will leave people in awe. About 17 miles long with over 14,200 acres, several visits will be needed to see everything the state park has to offer.
Taughannock State Park
Taughhannock State Park is home to the tallest cascading waterfall on the East Coast, measured at 215 feet. Several trails are available, with one Black Diamond for the most experienced of hikers who want to be challenged. Overlooking Cayuga Lake, enjoy a picnic or lodge at a campsite or cabin.
Buttermilk Falls State Park
The name originates from the water running through the creeks and lakes, giving a frothy, foaming look. Lakes and hiking trails are prevalent in the Buttermilk Falls State Park which is 811 acres in size. The upper park is where adventure seekers will be found with hiking through the gorge and woodlands. In the lower park, there are areas to have a picnic, campgrounds and a natural pool.