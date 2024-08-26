Must-See: Top 13 Things To Do in Washington D.C.
Taking a visit to Washington, D.C. is an essential trip for every American to make. Nowhere in the country offers such a vast look at the nation's history.
Here are some of the most important things to plan to see:
Washington Monument
The iconic obelisk built to commemorate Founding Father and the first President of the United States, George Washington, is undoubtedly a site that must be seen. It stands at 555-feet tall and can be seen from a long distance away.
Lincoln Memorial
While at the National Mall, one must also go see the famous Lincoln Memorial. It's been used frequently in different movies and other pop culture, but still should be viewed in person to fully grasp the importance.
World War II, Korean War and Vietnam Veterans Memorials
Another one of the top things to see in the National Mall is the veterans memorials. The many heroic soldiers that served our country during some of the most significant wars in United States history are enshrined in this group of memorials.
The White House
Whether it is just viewing from behind the gated lawn or getting the ability to tour it, one of the most important and iconic buildings in the country is a must-see.
Jefferson Memorial
Honoring Thomas Jefferson, this brilliant piece of architecture offers one of the best views in all of Washington, D.C. Inside is a statue of Jefferson along with some of his writings.
Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History
One of the most famous museums in the world, this spot is known for the wonderful displays of dinosaur fossils, the Hope Diamond and more exhibits.
Smithsonian National Museum of American History
Another Smithsonian, this is focused on the history of the United States. Exhibits include original versions of the Star-Spangled Banner, Dorothy's ruby slippers, the original American flag and more.
International Spy Museum
Among the more interesting and niche museums that the city has to offer. This is the best place to learn about the actual history of espionage with exhibits of gadgets and famous spies.
Smithsonian African American History and Culture Museum
Yet another important Smithsonian museum, this covers the African American experience through different exhibits.
U.S. Capitol Building
Learn about the legislative process and the history behind the architecture through guided tours.
Library of Congress
This is the world's largest and one of the oldest libraries. It has been open since 1800 and is home to over 170 million items.
National Zoo
One of the top things to that will entertain the entire family is the zoo. It's one of the oldest zoos in the country and offers free admission.
Catch a Game at Nationals Park
This is subject to a certain time of the year, but heading to Nationals Park for a Washington Nationals game can be one of the more relaxing things that the city has to offer.