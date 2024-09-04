National Geographic Set to Release New BASE Jumping Movie This Month
On September 2nd and 3rd, U.S. IMAX theaters will be hosting exclusive showings of the new BASE jumping film, Fly. Later in the month, September 24, the movie will be available on the National Geographic channel, followed by Hulu and Disney Plus.
Captured over the lengthy course of seven years, this film follows three avid BASE jumping duos throughout their journey of love and thrill. These couples have discovered something valuable in life that many people struggle to find - passion and purpose.
The couples who you will grow to know and admire in the film are Marta and Jimmy, Scotty and Julia, and Amber and Espen.
While a small portion of population falls in love with BASE jumping, it tends to receive an endless amount of criticism from onlookers.
"From the outside, it can be really easy to judge. You make one mistake [while BASE jumping], and the game ends," stated a jumper in the trailer.
According to one of the directors, Christina Clusiau who was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, "You don't have to BASE jump, you don't have to wingsuit, but we want you to feel for a community that really truly lives with intention."
This film depicts the lives of each BASE jumper featured and helps to answer the ultimate question of, "Why?"
People who are not involved in extreme sports are often left with the idea that endeavors such as BASE jumping are designed for individuals who don't value life. However, Fly shines a new light on that thought.
"It's not about the fear or the risk. It's about the love of flying," said featured jumper, Amber Forte, in a Good Morning America interview.
"It [BASE jumping] centers me. It's kind of like a religious experience that I couldn't get anywhere else," stated Marta, another featured jumper in the film.
Join these jumpers on September 24 as they share their passion with viewers from all over on the National Geographic channel.