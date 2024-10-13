National Three Peaks Challenge Inspired Unique Achievement by Ultra-Endurance Athlete
There have been some incredible feats accomplished recently in the mountaineering world. Nimsdai Purja has been re-writing the history books for the Himalayan Mountains, setting records for summits with and without oxygen.
Each time he summitted Shishapangma earlier in October, he was with other people who had incredible achievements of their own. The first time was Mingma G, who also completed the 14 peaks without supplementary oxygen.
On the second trek, he was joined by Tejan Gerung.
In another part of the world, an ultra-endurance athlete accomplished a remarkable feat on peaks in England, Scotland and Wales.
James Norbury, who hails from Stroud, Gloucestershire drew inspiration from the National Three Peaks Challenge to create a unique obstacle of his own. He wanted to explore lesser-known areas of the region and did a ‘30 peaks challenge’.
“The motive for me has always been get outside, have some fun, tell a story of whatever that adventure might be," Norbury said, via Chloe Harcombe and Nicky Price of BBC News and BBC Radio Gloucestershire, respectively.
There are people who don’t summit 30 peaks in their entire lifetimes; Norbury accomplished his 30-peak challenge in only three days.
It was an intense challenge as the 33-year-old finished in 70 hours and 49 minutes. He traveled over 100 miles and climbed north of 45,000 feet of elevation.
"Physically, it was tiring and hard, but the sleep was probably the thing I found hardest," he said.
Norbury made it to the top of Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and YR Wyddf (also known as Snowdon), which is the tallest peak in England, Scotland and Wales, respectively. But, it was the lesser-known trails that normally don’t draw as much tourist attention that he is looking to bring attention to.
"There's so many incredible mountains in the United Kingdom. We really are lucky," he said.
“We live in a very digital world. I know that I spend far too much time in front of a screen than I’d like to.
"It was wonderful to disconnect for a few days."
In addition to hoping this would motivate more people to get outdoors and explore what nature has to offer, he was doing this for charity as well. Norbury was helping raise money for Mountain Rescue Teams in the United Kingdom.
What does he have planned next? A trip to New Zealand, without as much intensity, to visit all of the locations where Lord of the Rings was shot, bringing together his love of film and adventure.