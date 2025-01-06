Negotiations Sputter Amid Ski Patrol Strike at Park City Mountain Resort
The ski patrol strike at Park City Mountain Resort reached critical mass, as union negotiations stall. Last week, over 200 members of the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association (PCPSPA) walked off the mountain in protest of the stalled contract talks with Vail Resorts, the corporate owner of the Utah ski destination.
Representing the ski patrollers, the union demands higher wages and improved working conditions for its members. Motivating factors for the union are the rising cost of living in the Park City area and the physicality of the patrollers' jobs as just a few reasons for the negotiations.
According to PCPSPA, Vail Resorts proposed a pay increase, but the proposal still leaves many patrollers struggling to make ends meet.
Negotiations between the two sides have been ongoing for months but reached an impasse after the union rejected Vail Resorts’ latest offer. The company claims its proposal includes competitive wages and benefits, such as healthcare and ski passes, which align with industry standards.
Union representatives argue that the offer falls far short of the wages needed to attract and retain skilled patrollers to fill job slots in this high-risk profession.
The strike disrupted operations at Park City Mountain Resort, one of the largest ski areas in the United States. The resort brought in temporary staff to cover the vacant safety and rescue positions, but many skiers and snowboarders expressed concerns over their safety and the overall experience at the resort.
Community support for the ski patrol remains robust, with rallies held in downtown Park City and petitions circulating online demanding Vail Resorts reach a fair agreement. Local businesses voice their support, emphasizing ski patrollers' essential role in ensuring a safe and enjoyable environment for visitors.
Union leaders remain hopeful that the two parties can reach an agreeable resolution. The PCPSPA President Jake Wilson says, “We want to get back to doing what we love: keeping people safe on the mountain, but we need Vail Resorts to meet us halfway."
As the strike continues, pressure mounts on Vail Resorts to find common ground with the union. With peak ski season underway, the clock is ticking for both sides to resolve the dispute and restore normalcy to Park City Mountain Resort.