New Gran Fondo Hincapie Set for Mountain Bike Capital of The World
George Hincapie is one of the most recognizable cyclists in the world. The American has taken part in four Olympic Games, 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008 in Atlanta, Sydney, Athens and Beijing, and was a participant in 10 Tour de France races.
A single-day specialist, Hincapie is remembered fondly for the work he did to help Lance Armstrong win the Tour de France seven times. Away from the races, he has a successful business venture, Hincapie Sportswear, that was co-founded by his brother Rich.
But, what he may be known for most is the Gran Fondo Hincapie. Gran Fondo’s began in 1970 in Cesenatico, Italy. Popular among cyclists, they quickly spread across Europe and the United States and now Hincapie is making some of his own.
The Gran Fondo Hincapie offers three different distances depending on how competitive of a ride people are looking for. The 15-mile course is a family-friendly one, while the longer ones are for people who have been training and are looking for a challenge.
Competition isn’t a reason for these events. Challenging yourself to reach certain personal goals or some friendly competition between friends and family will occur, but what makes these events so special is the atmosphere.
Gran Fondo Hincapie events are more so about the experience and entertainment that people can have while attending. That is what they are hoping to cultivate at their inaugural event that will be held in the Mountain Bike Capital of the World; Bentonville, Arkansas.
Per the website, this is the ultimate cycling experience. “The Gran Fondo Hincapie is more than just a “big ride.” It’s a multi-day cycling celebration with scenic rides, live music, and a family festival with free fun, food, and drinks. Join thousands of cycling pros, celebrities, weekend warriors, and first-time riders in the excitement of the Gran Fondo Hincapie hosted by George and the family. Choose between a shorter Piccolo, a mid-length Medio, or a longer Gran ride on one of the scenic routes mapped and tested by George Hincapie. The event is a chance to connect with other cycling enthusiasts and indulge your passion for cycling, no matter your skill level.”
It will be an action-packed event for anyone who can attend starting on September 5th and running through September 8th. There are two courses planned, one for Saturday and one for Sunday, with both having 15, 50 and 80-mile treks.
One of the goals of Hincapie is to grow the sport of cycling. There is a Junior Challenge that will include a monetary prize for anyone aged 10-18 participating. On top of that, anyone under the age of 18 is welcome to join the fun free of charge!
Anyone participating in the festivities will also be treated to some incredible culinary experiences. A celebrity chef dinner will be served on Friday night and an after-party will take place on Saturday after a day of riding and an award ceremony.
Shared in the press release, among the feast will be offerings including Matt Accarrino, Restaurant Director for SPQR and Owner/Chef of Mattina out of San Francisco, Ted Cizma, Multi-Disciplinary Chef & Hospitality Professional, Haydn Shaak, Head Chef at Restaurant 17 in Greenville, and Michael Kuefner, the Culinary Director of Bentonville's local Thaden School, as well as student chef, Avery Roberts.
On Saturday night, local Chef Biju Thomas will cater the After Party at the Red Barn at the Momentary. Enjoy drinks, appetizers, and live music, and mingle with celebrity guests, while enjoying the beautiful mountain views, per the press release.
If you cannot make the one in Bentonville, there are four more events planned through 2025. Greenville, South Carolina on October 19th, 2024, Merced, California on March 15th, 2025, Chattanooga, Tennessee on May 3rd, 2025 and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania on May 31st, 2025.