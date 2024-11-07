New Study Reveals Most Unsafe Places in United States for Cyclists To Ride
One of the most popular activities that people enjoy in the United States is cycling. However, bike riding is also the most dangerous sports people partake in because of falls, crashes or road accidents.
It is certainly a surprise to see something like cycling be regarded as dangerous, but when taking into account just how many people partake, it starts to make more sense.
In a recent study, things were taken a step further, revealing which places are the most unsafe for cyclists. There are a lot of factors that determine how risky it is to ride, sometimes out of the control of the operator.
Some states do a really good job of ensuring that people riding bikes are safe. Others, not so much.
That is what led to Aventon Bikes putting in the work to research and analyze which places in the United States extra caution needs to be exhibited when riding bikes.
Several factors were taken into consideration, including, “cycling fatalities from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), available cycling lanes, and population data to calculate a comprehensive Cycle Safety Score for each state, with higher scores indicating safer cycling conditions,” per the release.
Right now, the most dangerous place for cyclists is Louisiana, which received a scary-low safety score of 1.27 out of 100. A big reason for the eye-popping result is that there are only 73 dedicated cycling lanes available.
The 45 cycling fatalities recorded in 2022 were the third highest on the list as well. The No. 1 spot in that unwanted category was Florida with 222, followed by Arizona with 50.
Those fatality numbers played a major role in those states coming in at Nos. 2 and 3 with overall safety scores of 5.58 and 23.29. Florida is the only state on the list with a cycling fatality rate per 100,000 residents to reach 1.00. Louisiana fell just short with 0.98.
That is what makes it all the more surprising that Florida is lapping the field when it comes to dedicated cycling lanes with 835. Arizona is second with 624 followed by South Carolina, who is No. 8 overall with a safety score of 35.25, and has 567 lanes.
Mississippi, which comes in at No. 4 with an overall safety score of 25.31, has the fewest dedicated cycling lanes with only 51. Every other state on the list has triple-digit lanes for cyclers.
Coming in at No. 5 on the list, with the fewest fatalities of six and a score of 25.95, is Delaware. Right behind them at No. 6 with only seven fatalities is Hawaii, who had a score of 32.18.
Rounding out the list at Nos. 7, 9 and 10 are Nevada, Utah and Oklahoma.
“Our data really highlights how much safety can vary by state, but no matter where you are, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. Choosing the right route, staying aware, and using proper gear can make all the difference,” said John Vinton, a representative at Aventon Bikes.
“We always suggest riders plan their routes ahead of time. If you can, stick to dedicated bike lanes, as these areas tend to be much safer. When bike lanes aren’t an option, go for roads with lower speed limits and good visibility. Safety gear is also essential; helmets, reflective clothing, and proper lights can greatly improve visibility, especially in low-light conditions. Even in states with lots of cycling infrastructure, a bit of planning and the right gear go a long way toward a safer ride.”