Notable Irish Mountaineer Dies From Fall While Climbing in New Zealand
Richard O'Neill-Dean made history in 1993 as he played a large role in the success of the first Irish team who reached the summit of Mount Everest.
When he wasn't off on a climbing expedition, O'Neill-Dean worked as a psychotherapist and raised his two daughters alongside his wife, Frida, who described him to Star News as being "strong as an ox."
On Saturday, he left home to head to do a solo climb of Mount D'Archiac and informed his family that he should reach the summit on Sunday. However, after failing to return home, his family grew worried and notified authorities. Search teams deployed and recovered his body on Tuesday which was then flown to Christchurch for an autopsy.
Mount D'Archiac is located in New Zealand's Southern Alps and stands at 9,432 feet in elevation. This mountain is the highest peak between the Aoraki/Mt. Cook region.
Dawson Stelfox, the first person from Ireland to reach Everest's summit and friend of O'Neill-Dean, stated, "He [Richard] understood both mountains and people and the interaction between them. He was always calm, considered, and wise, with deep reserves of strength and experience to be called on when needed most."
Stelfox shared that O'Neill-Dean recorded several first ascents worldwide, including in the Himalayas and Patagonia. In Ireland, he also sent many first rock climbing ascents. The Journal explained that one of the ascents he and Richard Shackleton completed together in Patagonia has since become the most popular route in the Parque Nacional del Paine.
"In more recent years, he recorded adventurous ski-mountaineering traverses the length of the rugged New Zealand Alps - his home since 1987, Stelfox stated.
O'Neill-Dean's wife told Star News, "There is always risk in the mountains, and he was very aware of that reality, and he was diligent about planning and very, very experienced in mountaineering."
On Thursday, his family and friends will be gathering together to celebrate O'Neill-Dean's life and accomplishments.