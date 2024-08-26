NYC's Top Skateparks: A Skater's Guide to the Big Apple
New York City is a sprawling urban playground where the streets pulse with energy and creativity, evidenced by its thriving skate scene. Since the early 90s, NYC has been a skateboarding mecca, with some of the most iconic spots traveled to by skaters worldwide. While mainly known for its streets, the Big Apple is also home to quality skateparks that are must-visit for any skater traveling to the city.
1. Tompkins Square Park
If there is any quintessential skatepark in New York, it’s Tompkins. Situated in Alphabet City, the park is a lively DIY with a rotating cast of obstacles, keeping the park new and refreshing for the locals who skate there every day. Known affectionately as the TF (Training Facility), it has been a breeding ground for professional skaters who call it home. While not a usual skatepark experience, Tompkins is an endearing and long-standing DIY to the likes of Washington Street in San Diego, bringing an element of skate history to the minimal yet challenging park.
2. Coleman Skatepark
The equally iconic LES Coleman skatepark is just a stone's throw away from Tompkins. Situated in Chinatown, this park offers a more traditional skatepark experience with more fixed and significant obstacles, remodeled several times over the years for added stability. Tucked beneath the Manhattan Bridge, this park is always bustling with skaters anytime during the day. Whether you want to skate or just observe the action and culture, LES is a must-visit for any skateboarding enthusiast in NYC.
3. McCarren Skatepark
Moving to Brooklyn, McCarren Skatepark is an underrated option for skaters in the city. While the park may not be the biggest, its unique placement of quarterpipes and stairs makes for an interesting flow. Along with the many rails and ledges, the park also boasts a unique curb wall for grinds and a fun wedge to launch off of in the middle of the park. Its unique flow and diversity make it a solid option for skaters looking for slight relief from the congestion many Manhattan skateparks are prone to.
4. Cooper Skatepark
Less than a mile from McCarren sits the most complete skatepark in the area, Cooper Skatepark. The large concrete complex boasts many obstacles, including quarterpipes, poles, manual pads, hubbas, handrails, flat rails, ledges, and banks. Many of these obstacles are next to or blend into each other, calling for skaters' creativity in how they choose to attack this park. This park is also pretty out of the way, leaving it relatively not busy most of the time, perfect for a chill session in a big park, which is hard to find in the city.