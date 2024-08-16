OBLITERIDE: The Race to "Cure Cancer Faster"
The Fred Hutch 'Obliteride' Event
‘Obliteride’ is an inspiring and magical event held in Seattle every August. Conceived in 2013 by Stuart Sloan, in conjunction with the prestigious Fred Hutch Cancer Center (“Fred Hutch”), the event has a sole purpose – to ‘Cure Cancer Faster’. This sole mission is the soul of Obliteride.
Sloan’s words in 2013 echo true today, “I am a strong believer that true miracles come from science, and there is no better place than the Hutch. We are supporting one of the finest organizations in the world.”
Over the past twelve years Obliteride has come to represent perseverance, community, and a powerful fight against an unforgiving foe.
Obliteride is an experience that transcends a typical charity event. This year’s event kicked off on Friday night with live music at iconic Gas Works Park overlooking Lake Union and the Seattle skyline. Inspired participants enjoyed a first-class dinner - setting the stage for the big day ahead. On Saturday, riders and walkers recharged at incredible rest stops with fellow participants. The event concluded with a celebratory lunch, more live music, and a heartwarming sense of achievement. Riders received a commemorative jersey, and walkers received Obliteride t-shirts - symbols of their commitment and contribution.
The name Obliteride reflects its purpose and soul: to obliterate cancer through collective effort and support. The event brings together survivors, families, researchers, and supporters to create a powerful sense of community and shared purpose. It provides a platform for participants to honor loved ones affected by cancer and to make a tangible contribution to the fight.
Obliteride has become a symbol of hope and determination, inspiring people to take action.
Since its inception, Obliteride has raised more than $48 million and ignited a profound impact at Fred Hutch - with 100% of participant-raised funds going directly to cancer research. The funding supports a wide range of research initiatives, from basic scientific research to clinical trials and the development of new therapies. The work has been crucial in advancing the understanding of cancer biology, developing new treatments, and advancing cancer prevention, detection, treatment and cures.
Obliteride 2024 - A Record Raise
Obliteride is among the best organized and supported events I have ever experienced. Approximately 6,200 participants walked, ran or biked over varying distances while raising close to $8 million. In all, approximately 800 volunteers made this event happen. This year’s event was sponsored by the Sloan Foundation, University Village, Amazon, Edward Jones, The Sinegal Family Foundation and KING-TV.
Obliteride Options
• 25-Mile Ride: A moderate, family-friendly route that allows for a leisurely ride while contributing to the cause.
• 50-Mile Ride: A challenging ride suitable for more experienced cyclists looking to push their limits.
• 100-Mile Ride: The most demanding route, attracting serious cyclists dedicated to completing a century ride.
• Virtual Ride: An option for those who cannot attend in person but still want to participate and fundraise.
• 5K Walk/ Run: This option allows non-cyclists to participate and join the collective cause.
Every human is affected by cancer, either personally or by one or two degrees of separation.
Stuart Sloan reflected on his inspiration for starting Obliteride, “We all have someone. My dearest friend in the world died of cancer - Lynne Cohen. She left a husband and children. Cancer doesn’t know who anyone is. It doesn’t know how much money you have or where you live or whether you’re young or old.”
The fight continues against this biological bully. With organizations like Fred Hutch, and events like Obliteride, we will ultimately win this noble fight.
The Fred Hutch Cancer Center
Based in Seattle, Fred Hutch is an independent, nonprofit organization and the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Washington. We have earned a global reputation for our track record of discoveries in cancer, infectious disease, and basic research, including important advances in bone marrow transplantation, immunotherapy, HIV/AIDS prevention, and COVID-19 vaccines.