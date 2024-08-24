Olympian Gavin Botteger Unveils Creative ‘Jazz June’ Part
With the 2024 Olympics now in the rearview, Gavin Botteger’s name is on everyone’s radar. After an impressive run through contests worldwide, culminating in the Olympics, Botteger wasted no time getting back to his roots, dropping standalone part “Jazz June.”
Most people know Botteger for his high-flying park stunts, but "Jazz June" is a departure from that narrative. This part showcases a more stylish and creative brand of skateboarding that feels like a breath of fresh air. It opens with Botteger meticulously setting up a loading dock ramp to ollie up—a move that sets the tone for what’s to come. It's clear from the jump that this isn't just another contest recap; it's a showcase of Botteger's versatility and his ability to think outside the box.
Though it clocks in at just four minutes, "Jazz June" is tightly packed with non-stop action. Botteger is the sole skater featured, and he makes every second count. His spot selection is especially impressive, as he makes the most of the Southern California landscape, hitting every obstacle in sight with precision and speed. From massive hill bombs on crusty terrain to kickflipping over park sculptures, Botteger's creativity shines through.
What’s particularly striking is how seamlessly Botteger blends his transition and vert skills into his street skating. The argument about whether those skills translate to street is put to rest here—Botteger fuses the two worlds effortlessly. He skates with the maturity and nonchalance of someone far beyond his 17 years, reminiscent of Curren Caples with his smooth style and fearless approach.
"Jazz June" isn’t just another part; it’s a statement. Botteger is proving that he’s more than just a contest skater—he’s a force to be reckoned with in the streets. As he continues to push the boundaries, it’s clear that this is just the beginning for Gavin Botteger, and the skateboarding world better be ready for what comes next.