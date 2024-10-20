Overcoming Fear: The Benefits of Embracing a Challenging Solo Hike
The "why" behind solo hiking is difficult to explain to someone who hasn't experienced it. Hiking without a partner presents additional risks, but the benefits often outweigh them. Here are four reasons why you should give it a go.
1. Your Confidence Will Soar
There are two defining moments in a hike: when you reach the summit and when you safely return to the trailhead afterward. On the climb up, you won't have a buddy there to motivate you, make you laugh, or help you up when you fall. When you return to the trailhead, you don't have anyone to high-five, reflect on the adventure with or a friend to stop and gobble down food with at a local eatery; it's just you the entire journey. Finishing a solo hike and going through all of these experiences alone, you will begin to see just how powerful you are as an individual. You will learn how to motivate yourself and enjoy your own company, which will inevitably build confidence in all aspects of your life.
2. You Will Build Skills Quickly
Soft skills and hard skills play a major role in hiking. Soft skills, such as your ability to problem-solve, make rational decisions, and be resourceful, are all required to make a hike successful. When you are alone, every decision is up to you. You will rely on your problem-solving expertise and learn to become resourceful in the wilderness. The hard skills may include navigation, first aid, and gear repairs. It is easy to rely on other group members to handle problems as they arise, but hiking solo means that you will be handling each situation. This will force you to hone in on your navigation skills and first aid knowledge.
3. You Can Move At Your Own Pace
This one is a given. Hiking with someone who doesn't hike at your pace is frustrating on both ends, whether you're too quick or too slow. Hiking alone means you can take as many breaks as you want, for as long as you want. Stop to take those selfies, eat a hardy lunch on trail, and take in the beauty around you without feeling rushed.
4. You Become Friends With Yourself
All too often, people are filled with insecurities and self-doubt. As the saying goes, "You're your own worst enemy." By spending hours on a secluded trail with just your thoughts and physical body, you get to know yourself on a new level. You uncover your biggest weaknesses, your strengths, and the true motivation behind why you do what you do. At some point in the hike, you may even find yourself chuckling as you think back on funny memories. You may grow emotional as you reflect on your most difficult memories. Hiking solo is a time to find out who you are and what makes you tick.