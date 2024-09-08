Paraclimbing Making an Appearance in the 2028 Paralympic Games
In 2028, Los Angeles, California will host the next Paralympic Games after the Summer Olympics conclude. For the first time, paraclimbing will be included in the competition. After viewers watched the 2024 Paris climbing events, they often had their interest sparked. It's no surprise that this sport continues to grow.
This will be Los Angeles' first time hosting the Paralympic Games; an exciting time for the city.
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has been hosting and promoting paraclimbing since 2006. With it officially being included in the 2028 Games, a new light will be shined on the sport and the remarkable athletes partaking in competitive climbing.
After the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) explored the possibility of adding paraclimbing or parasurfing to the 22 other sporting events, it was ultimately decided on June 26 that paraclimbing would be the next sport added.
"Thank you to the IPC for welcoming us as part of the Paralympic family, but thanks must also go to the LA28 organizing committee for believing in our sport and making history for the both of us," stated Marco Scolaris, the IFSC President.
Scolaris continued on to state, "By proposing climbing as an additional sport, they have given us another opportunity to fulfill our purpose - to make the world a better place through climbing. All of our Para athletes do this every day, and now they can do it on the world stage for all to see at the Paralympic Games."
This addition of this sport to the LA28 Games is exciting news for the adventure community. The Games will serve as an opportunity for Para athletes to showcase their impressive skills. Viewers will gain insight into what adaptive climbing looks like and the equipment and techniques the athletes use to make their sport possible.
For more information on what to expect from the 2028 Paralympics and the various sports included, visit LA28.