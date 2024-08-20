Part of Long Island Under State of Emergency After Torrential Weekend Downpour
Long Island, New York has experienced a lot of rain during the month of August. Outdoor activities have been difficult to plan and execute because of how often the weather has not cooperated.
Over the weekend, more torrential downpours occurred, but this wasn’t like previous storms that hit the area in weeks past. This was something that happens once every 1,000 years, per NBC News.
The amount of rainfall that crushed the area over the weekend has a 0.1 percent chance of occurring. Near Stony Brook, just about seven inches pummeled the area in three hours, causing several catastrophes.
Connecticut was hit hard as well earlier in the weekend as well, as the northeast got crushed by hard-to-fathom amounts of rain. On Long Island, a state of emergency was issued along with a rare flash flood emergency.
"There are multiple water rescues ongoing in portions in the Nesconset, Ronkonkoma, Smithtown, and St. James areas. Do not drive through flooded roads. Turn around don't drown!" the NWS tweeted overnight.
Intense flooding was occurring all along Long Island and in New York City. Nearly 10 inches of rain was recorded in Stony Brook, where a part of Harbor Road collapsed.
Around 3:30 a.m., evacuations were done at nearby homes out of an abundance of caution. They were able to return to their homes after it was deemed safe, as one vacant home partially collapsed.
Water from Mill Pond was pushed into the Long Island Sound for the first time since 1910, as this was a historic storm over the weekend. Feeding ducks was a popular activity at Mill Pond, which was wiped away by the storm, and will be missed by local residents.
“We have flooding throughout the north shore we have people trapped in their attic in Rocky Point. We have a house next to a dump off of Terryville Road that is in peril. This rainfall has caused catastrophic damage in Brookhaven town,” said Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Dan Panico.
The amount of damage that occurred will take years to fix, according to Brookhaven Superintendent of Highways Dan Losquadro. The bad weather from Connecticut traveled south and battered the North Shore of Suffolk County.