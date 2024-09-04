Phoenix, Arizona Experiences Record-Setting High Temperatures
Anyone who is traveling to the southwest portion of the United States at this time of year knows that they will be dealing with some desert heat. But, things in Phoenix, Arizona have reached record-setting levels.
The summer season looks to have no end in sight. On Tuesday, temperatures reached triple-digits for the 100th consecutive day, which is lapping the previous record of 76 which was set in 1993.
“That is definitely an eye-catching number,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Benedict said.
This unprecedented streak started back on May 27th, when the high temperature recorded was 102 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures were as high as 103 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday afternoon when the Arizona Diamondbacks hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Labor Day.
There doesn’t look to be any relief in the forecast either. Temperatures that are above the norm for this time of year are expected throughout the week, which means this streak of 100+ degree heat is going to stay for the time being.
Rain will normally break up heat of this nature. But, the area hasn’t experienced much, even with a monsoon that occurred back in July. Unseasonably warm temperatures in May is what kickstarted this streak.
There are already excessive heat warnings in place for the remainder of the week in Phoenix and Lake Havasu City in Arizona and several cities in Nevada including Las Vegas, Laughlin and Pahrump.
103 degrees is certainly very warm, but it doesn’t even compare to the temperatures being recorded in the desert. Death Valley’s Furnace Creek is going to live up to its name, with expected highs to be at least 118 degrees.
There have been 150 heat-related deaths in Maricopa County in Arizona already this season, with at least 443 more under investigation. Last year, 645 death-related incidents were recorded.
Another uncomfortable record that Phoenix has set in 2024 is the number of nights that temperatures didn’t go below 90. They are at 37 and counting.
“Not being able to cool off at night can affect people’s health because heat can accumulate in the body,” Arizona State University climatologist Erinanne Saffell wrote in an email response. “Folks should make sure to stay cool and hydrate.”
There have been 54 days that 110+ degrees have been recorded as well. That is only one day short of the record that was recorded only last year, which will likely be broken by Friday.