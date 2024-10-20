Popular Phone Apps To Assist You on Your Outdoor Excursions
While it's never recommended to rely solely on electronics in the backcountry, they can be helpful for planning purposes and provide additional navigation support. A standard map and compass will always be the more reliable option, but supplement your adventure and safety by having one of these apps downloaded on your phone.
Mountain Project
This is a free app that offers digital guidance for climbers who are looking for rock, ice, or mixed climbing routes. Additionally, it includes a map of your current location which shows where the nearby climbing spots are. Mountain Project also has a forum section where you can read and write posts that relate to gear sales, trip reports, training, and various other climbing topics. This is an international app that incorporates routes from all around the world and has written information, images, maps, grades, and helpful advice from other climbers.
Gaia GPS
This user-friendly app is a mapping tool for hikers hitting the trail. The free version allows hikers to record their activities, use the basic map features, and create routes. If you would like to use the app offline, assess the weather, and download more maps, you can upgrade to the premium option of $4.99 per month. For an even better experience, take the plunge and subscribe to Gaia's Outside+ premium, unlocking more beneficial content.
PictureThis
Most hikers will agree that there are few things in this world better than being surrounded by nature. It's even more enjoyable when you know exactly what's around you. PictureThis allows users to snap a photograph of any plant for immediate identification. Not only will this app tell you the name of each plant, but it will also determine if they are dangerous to touch which is particularly important for hikers to know. The more you use the app, the more familiar you will become with the environment growing around you.
AllTrails
AllTrails is another convenient app widely used in the outdoor community. It is simple to use and fellow hikers regularly post updates on trail conditions. When using the app, you can filter the results based on trails that best fit what you are looking for whether it's wheelchair-accessible, dog-friendly, or kid-friendly. AllTrails is one of the most popular outdoor apps out there and is generally the first app that beginner hikers download.
CalTopo
CalTopo is a noteworthy mapping app that includes real-time location sharing, permits multiple users to edit a single page, and allows you to create a map suitable for your adventure. This tool incorporates slope shading and weather information, helping outdoor athletes stay safe. Initially, CalTopo can be tricky to navigate as there are a lot of buttons and terminology floating around on the screen. However, by going through their tutorial, you will quickly learn how it works. This app will likely be a great match for your mapping needs.