Postcard Cabins Provide Hikers With the Perfect Fall Weekend Getaway
For some people, autumn is the best season for adventuring. The weather is cooling down, making for more tolerable conditions when being out in nature than in the summer months. But, it isn’t ice cold yet as it can get in the winter, when being outdoors presents some challenges.
Also, who doesn’t love to take in some of the foliage of leaves changing colors and fall activities such as pumpkin patches, apple picking and activities of that nature?
If you are looking to escape, even if just for a weekend Postcard Cabins is the place for you.
Formerly known as Getaway, these tiny cabins nestled in nature give you a serene experience to unwind. Rest and relaxation will be plentiful as people have a chance to unplug and get off the grid in a safe and fun manner.
The tiny cabins have everything that you need to enjoy your experience to the fullest. There are cellphones and device lockboxes if you truly want to disconnect without the distraction of electronics.
Each cabin includes a queen-sized bed fully furnished with white linens and puffy pillows. Four-person cabins come with two beds, one lofted. An incredible view of the outdoors can be had from the sleeping area with a giant window.
A toilet and hot shower is included in the bathroom, as you will be living in style in nature. Pharmacopia provides all the essentials, such as shampoo, conditioner and body wash.
You won’t be living off the land for meals, either. Kitchens are in each cabin, including a mini fridge, utensils, plates and bowls. All your cooking needs, such as pots and pans are also available, so all you need to do is bring the food you want to cook.
Provisions and sustenance boxes can be purchased for anyone who is running low on things to eat during their visit or may have forgotten something. You will want to make sure you are fueled up for your journeys, as treks through gorgeous hiking trails await.
Outdoors, you will be able to see your neighbors through the trees, but the area is a private space to enjoy. A fire pit perfect for smores, grilling area and picnic table with chairs are all present.
There are currently 29 Postcard Cabin outposts around the United States located in 19 different states. A diverse list of cities means people can see a region of the country that they have never been to before.
There are locations within two hours of some major cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, Dallas, Seattle, Chicago and Pittsburgh.
New Orleans, Orlando, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Milwaukee are where their newest outposts are.