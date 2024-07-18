10 Things You Must See On A Trip To Seattle, WA
Space Needle
One of the most popular spots in the state of Washington in, the space needle beings guests over 500 feet into the air. It provides gorgeous views of the Cascade Mountains, Mount Rainier and even more. It's hard to miss both literally and figuratively.
Pike Place Market
Another one of the most iconic stops in the country. This market has pretty much everything one could ask for. It is home to many different small businesses. The fish market in particular has been made famous from the vendors throwing the fish to each other. Coffee lovers can see the original Starbucks location.
Museum of Pop Culture
The MoPOP has been open for over 20 years, started by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The massive building is home to exhibits that focus on everything pop culture. The brand-new 'Massive' exhibit chronicles 80 different items from Allen's own collection.
Discovery Park
This is the largest park that Seattle has to offer. It's home to the historic West Point Lighthouse, as well as other sites along the coastline. Visitors can also walk through different trails to see more of a green area.
Gum Wall
This one is self-explanatory. It's a wall where people stick their gum on it. In person, it is less gross than it sounds. The landmark is a great example of the city's quirky culture, making it an essential stop while in the Pike Place district.
Cascade Mountains
Take a trip to one of the most scenic areas that the United States has to offer. Though most hiking trails would be considered hard for beginners, some of the more manageable ones include the Cascade Pass Trail and Agnes Gorge Trail.
Bill Speidel's Underground Tour
Seattle is full of underground passageways that date back to the 1800s. This once the original street-level area of the city, but the Great Seattle Fire officials to build on-top of it. Stops along the way will provide artifacts and more history of the area.
Chihuly Garden and Glass
This is another one of the region's top museums, focused on the art of Dale Chihuly. It's centerpiece is The Glasshouse, a fixture of red and yellow glass that spans 100 feet. There are plenty other beautiful ceilings, chandeliers and sculptures within.
Mount Rainier
Considered one of the most dangerous spots that contains a national park, this is a large and active stratovolcano. The park itself is known for Paradise, an aptly-named area of different meadows and hiking trails.
Kerry Park
It's just one around one acre of land, but is home to some of the best views the city has to offer. Here, you can get a great perspective of the iconic Seattle skyline.