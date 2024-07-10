250 Authentic Artifacts from the Titanic Are Heading to Boston
The Titanic has been one of the most popular stories in history and as most will know, the movie has been one of the most popular movies of all-time.
While the story is well-known and the disaster is one of the biggest in history, there are very little things that people can do to truly experience the Titanic.
The wreckage of the RMS Titanic sits about 12,500 feet down 370 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland. There are two main pieces to the wreckage.
Obviously, being able to go down to the wreckage isn't something that can be easily done. In fact, one recent tourist trip down to the wreckage ended in disaster and the implosion of a submarine.
Many people would love to find a way to experience the history of the Titanic. There might be a way to do just that.
As shared by MassLive, almost 250 authentic artifacts from the Titanic will go on display in downtown Boston. Saunders Castle at Park Plaza will be the location that the artifacts will be kept.
More than 35 million people worldwide have viewed the artifacts. The exhibit has been curated by RMS Titanic, Inc. They are the only company allowed by law to recover official artifacts from the Titanic.
To date, over 5,500 artifacts have been drawn from the Titanic since 1987.
Not only will there be amazing artifacts to view, patrons will enjoy an incredible experience as well. Guests will be given a replica boarding pass and will role-play being passegers as they follow the fateful trip of the Titanic.
If you're interested in attending the event, tickets can be found on the exhibition's website and start at $39.50.