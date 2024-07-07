5 Best Biking Trails in the Entire United States
There are many different biking trails around the United States worth traveling to. Biking is a great form of exercise, entertainment, and even relaxation.
Being able to get outside, enjoy nature, see amazing scenery, and feel freedom and the rush of fresh air is a major draw.
Across the nation, there are many different amazing trails and rides to enjoy. There are some that stick out among the rest as legitimate vacation destinations for avid bicyclists.
All of that being said, let's take a look at the five best biking trails throughout the entire United States.
5. Hiline Trail - Sedona, Arizona
Located in a beautiful desert scenery, the Hiline Trail is a biking trail meant for the experienced bikers.
The trail is narrow and stretches 3.1 miles. There are some dangers, including slickrock areas and steep descending chutes. Howver, it's a must-visit for avid mountain bikers who enjoy a rush of adrenaline.
4. Trail 401 - Crested Butte, Colorado
Next up, Trail 401 is a trail that is much more inclusive to bikers. It's more of an intermediate level of experience and skill.
This trail is also a very grueling one that is five miles up on Schofield Pass. However, despite the energy that it will take, there are beautiful views of the Elk Mountains. Overall, the trail is a total of 13.6 miles and bikers will see some of the best nature looks of any trail in the United States.
3. Shark Valley Trail - Miami, Florida
The Shark Valley Trail is the first on the list that is easy for any potential biker that would like to ride it. It runs through Everglades National Park, with tons of nature through the 15-mile loop.
Part of the entertainment is likely to include seeing alligators, turtles, and plenty of other creatures. There is a 45-foot high observation deck in the middle of the trail. This trail offers great entertainment in the form of good biking and wildlife.
2. Flume Trail - Lake Tahoe, Nevada
Another moderate caliber trail to make this list, the beautiful scenery of Lake Tahoe makes the Flume Trail a must-visit location.
The trail is 4.5 miles and offers amazing views of mountains, Lake Tahoe, and the rest of nature. It sits 1,600 feet above the lake, which offers a stunning view in and of itself.
1. Highway One - Big Sur, California
Finally, there is one trail that stands out among the rest in the nation. Highway One follows the California Coast and will provide georgeous ocean views along a grueling path.
While the route is suggested mainly for experienced or even professional bicyclists, the ride is worth it. There will be plenty of cars and tight shoulders to ride on, but the entertainment aspect is huge.