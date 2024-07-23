5 Best State and Town Park Disc Golf Courses in New York
New York is known for its gorgeous state parks, providing visitors with incredible scenic views and hiking trails. With those state parks has come the boom of Disc Golf.
Disc Golf originated sometime in the early 1960s but has gained popularity in recent years. New York has taken advantage, with courses popping up in some of the state and town parks throughout the region.
Currently, New York is in the top 20 in the United States for best states to Disc Golf in. With 226 courses and counting, over half of those have at least 18 holes; courses with six, 10 or 12 holes are not uncommon.
Where are the best places to play? Here are five parks that will provide excellent Disc Golf experiences in New York.
Wilcox Memorial Park
Located in Stanfordville, New York, Wilcox Memorial Park is 614 acres in northern Dutchess County. There is a little bit of everything here for visitors, as there is mini golf, paddleboat areas and spots to swim. Getting the chance to Disc Golf here is something any avid player should look to do. Ranked as the No. 1 Disc Golf course in New York, it has received the No. 69 worldwide ranking as well.
Bond Lake Park
Bond Lake Park is located in Niagara County. Located right on the Finger Lakes, this is a great area for fishing along with taking some hiking and biking trails. The Disc Golf course here is highly rated as well. It has been voted as high as No. 41 worldwide. A Par 56 with some elevation changes, incredible views are in store for players.
Heckscher State Park
Located on Long Island in Great River, this is one of only two courses currently open on Long Island. Right in the heart of the public park, this course makes up for how flat it is with challenging wooded terrain. There is a lot of variety despite the lack of elevation, as tree lines make for some challenging holes. With 22 holes, you can make a day out of hiking through the woods while playing.
Gargoyle Park
Gargoyle Park of Olean is located in St. Bonaventure, New York. There are plenty of picnic areas available along with the Disc Golf course. There is access to the Allegany River Valley trail where you can go for a nice walk, skate or ride a bike. The Disc Golf course will provide players with some challenges but not to the point where it is no longer enjoyable to play.
Brakewell Steel/Warwick Town Park
Another public park that allows dogs, Brakewell Steel/Warwick Town Park is one of the gems of Disc Golf in New York. Some people would rate this as the No. 1 course in the state, right up there with Wilcox. The variety on each hole is what some players love, as you can play something differently with each visit. For people not playing and just along for the ride, you can take in the highly-rated views along 18 holes.