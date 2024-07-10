5 Fun Things to Do in Orlando, Florida
There are many different vacation destinations in the state of Florida, but Orlando is one of the most slept on out of all of them.
Orlando may not offer direct access to a beach, but there are many different fun things to do. Whether you live in the city or are visting on vacation, there are endless adventures to go on.
Whether it be visiting one of the big tourist attractions, wanting to explore nature, or anything else of interest, there are answers for those desires in Orlando.
With that in mind, let's take a look at five things to do in Orlando, Florida.
Visit Gatorland
While this may simply sound like a place to go and see alligators in a natural environment, Gatorland provides much more entertainment than that.
There are thousands of gators and crocodiles in the 110-acre area, but there is also a splash park for kids of all ages, an amazing gift shop, a petting zoo, and of course a nature walk. There is also the Gator Zip Line, which has been voted the best zip line in the United States by AOL.
Gatorland is a one-stop source for entertainment for everyone.
A Trip to the Kennedy Space Center
Are you amazed by outerspace? There is no better place to visit than the Kennedy Space Center.
You will learn a lot about the history of man in space, as well as what is currently going on in the industry. On some occasions, you can even watch a rocket launch. Everything about NASA and travel to outerspace can be seen at the Kennedy Space Center and it's well worth a visit.
SeaWorld Orlando is a Lot of Fun
For those who loves all of the creatures in the ocean, SeaWorld is a great place to visit. They offer amazing shows and a great walkthrough experience.
Not only will you be able to see a lot of cool sea animals, an amazing rollercoaster ride called Mako is featured in the park. There are plenty of entertaining features. The entire family or a single individual would find plenty to do at SeaWorld.
Universal Orlando Studio
Visitors will experience some of their favorite movies in real life, including Harry Potter, Despicable Me, Fast & Furious, and more. It's a must-visit location for any visit to Orlando.
There are many amazing rides and even more awesome sights to see. If you enjoy movies, a visit to the Universal Orlando Studio is a must. This is a great family-friendly adventure.
Walt Disney World is a Must
No list about Orlando and things to do could be completed without Walt Disney World being mentioned. The phrase, "I'm going to Disney World" is very applicable to the city.
There are four theme parks, two water parks, plenty of resorts, and too many restaurants to mention. Adults and kids alike will find fun and entertainment at Walt Disney World. Don't leave Orlando without visiting this magical place.