5 Summer Camps Full of Adventure Your Kids Will Love in New York
With New York summer in full swing, kids are always looking for something to do during their time off from school. Some kids will be lucky enough to attend camps for the next few weeks, meeting new people and making new friends.
Luckily, there are plenty of places for these kids to go during the summer. New York offers a wide variety of summer camps to attend, whether it is for a few days, a few weeks or even a sleepaway.
What are some of the best options? Here are five summer camps that your kids will love throughout New York.
Bronx Zoo Summer Camp
For any child who loves animals, you cannot beat the Bronx Zoo Summer Camp. They have something for all ages, as enrollment starts as young as kindergarten and goes up until they are 18. Even toddlers can get in on the fun with a parent or guardian present. Extended care is offered for children with plenty of programs anyone interested in wildlife or science will love.
Asphalt Green Summer Day Camp
Asphalt Green Summer Day Camp has two locations you can choose from; the Upper East Side and Battery Park City. Plenty of options exist depending on what your child would enjoy. If a day camp isn’t their thing, they have specific camps for swimming and soccer, or mini-camps. Beyond athletics, they also offer different avenues of arts, such as the circus and film.
Ivy League Day Camp
Ivy League Day Camp on Long Island has something for kids of all ages. Many of the kids who start there as toddlers remain until they are of age to take part in the travel adventure part of the camp. With over 16 acres of land, there is a ton of activities for your kids to take part in day-to-day. An Adventure section allows kids to get out of their comfort zone and try something they normally wouldn’t think of attempting.
Shibley Day Camp
A facility that boasts over 20+ acres in Rosyln, New York, Shibley Day Camp has kids from all over the state attending. There is a bus service in Nassau County, Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn that can be used. Once on the grounds, kids will be met with everything they could dream of having fun doing. Pools, athletics, and an aerial adventure park in the lush wooded area are major draws from the youngest to oldest campers.
Adirondack Sleepaway Camp
Sleepaway camps aren’t for everyone, but for children who want to experience it, you won’t find anything better than Adirondack Sleepaway Camp. A gorgeous location between the Adirondack Mountains and Lack George is where the camp is stationed. Activities are plentiful, as kids will be able to get on the water as well. There are plenty of unique experiences to take part in, such as snorkeling, wake surfing and even culinary arts for an aspiring young chef.