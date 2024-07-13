5 Things You Must See When Visiting Chattanooga, Tennessee
When visiting the beautiful state of Tennessee, Chattanooga has been known to be one of the most fulfilling cities in the country.
Offering mountains, caves, waterfalls, museums and more, here are the five things that visitors can't miss on a trip:
Ruby Falls
This is a unique experience in which visitors are able to visit an underground cave that brings them around through a chain of waterfalls.
They provide multiple options to experience the cave in different ways. There are four different tours to choose from. Occupants can choose an express audio tour, a guided longform tour, one focused on the history of the cave an another lit only by lanterns.
Outside of the cave are amenities like ziplining or rock climbing.
Tennessee Aquarium
Widely considered one of the best aquarium experiences in the country, this vast experience offers pretty much everything someone would want out of an aquarium.
The attraction is split into two different buildings to separate the freshwater and ocean exhibits.
It's freshwater river journey allows visitors to see what different species inhabit different rivers around the world. Ocean exhibits include a reef, jellyfish, octopi and a penguin's rock. Guests can also visit a wonderful butterfly garden.
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum
The history of railways in Chattanooga runs deep and this will allow tourists to learn a bit about the background that goes back to the mid-1800s.
It was opened over 60 years ago with the goal of preserving different locomotives and equipment to keep the history alive despite the United States mostly leaving the form of travel behind.
You'll be able to see historic locomotives and railway cars, to get some of the experience of locals back in the day.
Rock City
Located on Lookout Mountain, Rock City is a trail which brings you to a view of seven different states. Travelers can see unique rock formations including a 900-ton balanced rock.
There are two rock caves as well, Fairyland Caverns and Mother Goose Village.
Visiting it also means a ride along the incline railway, a mile-long trip to the top of the mountain which provides more beautiful views of Chattanooga and it's surrounding environments.
Raccoon Mountain Caverns
This beautiful cave system has plenty of wonderful natural rock formations that have been reserved for viewing pleasure.
Guests can take a near-hour long tour that covers a quarter of a mile of what the cave has to offer. This is a more surface-level and historic tour.
Those that want a bit more out of it can go on a Wild Cave Expedition Tour to visit deeper into the muddier sections that haven't been developed into a more casual section.