6 Best Cities Around the World for Thrill-Seekers
For those looking for a bit of excitement on their next vacation, these are some of the best cities around the world to see for a heart-pounding adventure:
Cape Town, South Africa
This is one of the top spots in the world to go shark cage diving out in Gabsbaai which is about two hours away from Cape Town.
Table Mountain can be fun to hike, but for a better view they offer a beautifully scenic paragliding flight as well. Another experience that the mountain has to offer is abseiling down towards the ocean below you.
Queenstown, New Zealand
Queenstown is known for its Nevis Valley Bungy Jumping experience. In less than 10 seconds, experience the rush of a lifetime while surrounded by one of the most exquisite views of your lifetime.
Another unique free-falling experience can be found with Shotover Canyon Swing that arcs you across a canyon. A more straightforward, but still thrilling, experience while there is a normal zip line.
Interlaken, Sweden
The top thrill seeking activity to do here is going paragliding. Different launch sites allow you to run off of a mountain as you set flight into the air. A 10-to-20 minute flight can net you views of Lake Thun and Lake Brienz along with some of the mountains of the Bernese Alps.
It's also one of the most unique places to river raft as the Swiss Alps act as the backdrop.
Moab, Utah, USA
The Hell's Revenge off-roading 4x4 tour is one of the more singular experiences on the list. See wonderful rock formations while speeding through the rugged terrain of the Devil's Backbone. The same area is home to rock climbing and mountain biking experiences.
Chamonix, France
Once the Olympic games are over, head to France for some excitement of your own.
If hiking through your local woods isn't enough, head to Mont Blanc for a mountaineering trip that will provide breath taking views.
Take advantage of the snow by going through different skiing and snowboarding sessions that are acclimated to different experience levels. the Vallée Blanche is a must for experienced skiier that want to be pushed to the edge.
La Paz, Bolivia
Take feeling like a super hero to the next level and dress up while undergoing the world's highest rappel on a 50 meter trip down the side of a hotel.
Go mountain biking down Death Road, which lives up to its title as the most dangerous road in the world. This is only for very experienced bikers.