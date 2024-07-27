Adventure On SI

7 Can't Miss Attractions to See in Paris Along with Summer Olympics

Along with the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris, France, there are seven can't miss attractions to see in the city.

Kenneth Teape

Jul 25, 2024; Paris, France; The Eiffel Tower prior at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremonies.
Jul 25, 2024; Paris, France; The Eiffel Tower prior at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremonies. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Paris, France is set for a major influx of visitors with the 2024 Olympic Summer Games set to get underway. Athletes and people worldwide will attend the huge event in the gorgeous city.

While the focus will be on different sports and disciplines, there is plenty to do outside of the Summer Games. Here are seven can’t miss attractions you should look to see in Paris along with the Olympics.

Seine River

The Seine River is where Paris hosted their unique Opening Ceremony. Flowing through the heart of the city, it made for a really cool moment for the athletes signaling the start of the game. Visitors can take a river cruise that lasts about an hour or just walk alongside the waterway taking in the views.

Boat traveling down Seine River in Paris.
Jul 16, 2024; Paris, France; A general view of viewing areas for the opening ceremony along the Seine River ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. / Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Eiffel Tower

Arguably the most famous landmark in Paris, there is a lot to do at the Eiffel Tower at all hours of the day. 7 million people take in the Eiffel Tower every year and is a must-do for any visitor. A cafe, souvenir shop, restaurant, a champagne bar and ‘secret apartment’ can all be found in the tower. 

Louvre Museum

The sheer size of the Louvre can be overwhelming for some people. But to say you have officially traveled to Paris, a trip here is a necessity. Breathtaking works of art from different cultures and artists are on display. You will quickly learn why this is one of the most visited museums in the world.

Catacombs

If you want to see part of Parisian history up close, a visit to the eerie Catacombs is a must. These tunnels are where some meetings of The Resistance in World War II were held. This is a popular spot for cataphiles, known as urban explorers who tour the mines illegally. Tours are about an hour long and take you along a mile of the tunnels.

Catacombs in Paris with bones and skulls lining the passageways and walls.
Jul 21, 2024; Paris, France; The Paris Catacombs preserve the remains of over 6 million Parisians, with skulls and bones lining the walls in a labyrinth of tunnels and passageways that lie beneath the streets of Paris. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Cathedral

A visit to the Notre Dame Cathedral, referred to as Cathédrale Notre Dame de Paris, has changed in recent years. A fire in April 2019 has led to the inside being closed to visitors. But, the exterior is worth getting a first-hand look at. Beautiful stained glass and sculptures can be seen.

Arc de Triomphe

Some people would argue that the Arc de Triomphe is the symbol of Paris, not the Eiffel Tower. It is a debate that has no correct answer, as both structures are incredible in their own right. At the center of the Etoile roundabout, a unique view of cars driving by can be seen from a viewing platform. What you see in movies with the hectic traffic is what you get in person as well.

Arc de Triomphe decorated for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games with the Paris 2024 Olympic logo and French flag.
Jul 21, 2024; Paris, France; A general view of Avenue des Champs-Elysees and the Arc de Triomphe adorned with the Paris 2024 Olympics logo and a French flag ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. / Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Luxembourg Gardens

Luxembourg Gardens is located in the Latin Quarter, giving tourists a different perspective. The structures and city views are great, but this garden is serene. Pony rides can be taken to see all of the greenery and statues. Or, you can grab a seat in one of the famous green chairs and take it all in. Don't forget to check out Shakespeare and Company in the Latin Quarter as well!

Published
Kenneth Teape

KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Adventure Feed Page