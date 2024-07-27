7 Can't Miss Attractions to See in Paris Along with Summer Olympics
Paris, France is set for a major influx of visitors with the 2024 Olympic Summer Games set to get underway. Athletes and people worldwide will attend the huge event in the gorgeous city.
While the focus will be on different sports and disciplines, there is plenty to do outside of the Summer Games. Here are seven can’t miss attractions you should look to see in Paris along with the Olympics.
Seine River
The Seine River is where Paris hosted their unique Opening Ceremony. Flowing through the heart of the city, it made for a really cool moment for the athletes signaling the start of the game. Visitors can take a river cruise that lasts about an hour or just walk alongside the waterway taking in the views.
Eiffel Tower
Arguably the most famous landmark in Paris, there is a lot to do at the Eiffel Tower at all hours of the day. 7 million people take in the Eiffel Tower every year and is a must-do for any visitor. A cafe, souvenir shop, restaurant, a champagne bar and ‘secret apartment’ can all be found in the tower.
Louvre Museum
The sheer size of the Louvre can be overwhelming for some people. But to say you have officially traveled to Paris, a trip here is a necessity. Breathtaking works of art from different cultures and artists are on display. You will quickly learn why this is one of the most visited museums in the world.
Catacombs
If you want to see part of Parisian history up close, a visit to the eerie Catacombs is a must. These tunnels are where some meetings of The Resistance in World War II were held. This is a popular spot for cataphiles, known as urban explorers who tour the mines illegally. Tours are about an hour long and take you along a mile of the tunnels.
Notre Dame Cathedral
A visit to the Notre Dame Cathedral, referred to as Cathédrale Notre Dame de Paris, has changed in recent years. A fire in April 2019 has led to the inside being closed to visitors. But, the exterior is worth getting a first-hand look at. Beautiful stained glass and sculptures can be seen.
Arc de Triomphe
Some people would argue that the Arc de Triomphe is the symbol of Paris, not the Eiffel Tower. It is a debate that has no correct answer, as both structures are incredible in their own right. At the center of the Etoile roundabout, a unique view of cars driving by can be seen from a viewing platform. What you see in movies with the hectic traffic is what you get in person as well.
Luxembourg Gardens
Luxembourg Gardens is located in the Latin Quarter, giving tourists a different perspective. The structures and city views are great, but this garden is serene. Pony rides can be taken to see all of the greenery and statues. Or, you can grab a seat in one of the famous green chairs and take it all in. Don't forget to check out Shakespeare and Company in the Latin Quarter as well!