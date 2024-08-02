ABQ BioPark Brings Oceania Adventures to Western Hemisphere
Traveling to Oceania isn’t something that everyone is capable of doing in their lifetime, especially if you are halfway around the world. However, the people of North America will have a chance to experience Australian adventure and Aboriginal culture close to home.
The first part of ABQ BioPark’s Australian Adventure experience opened up this week. Travelers will get the chance to learn about new cultures and animals that would normally only be seen via photos or video.
Albuquerque, New Mexico is going to become an adopted home for Australian culture and wildlife. $14 million was spent on the project in total, which is the first of two parts that will be opened.
Birds will have two habitats to live in, one that is brand new and another that is renovated, that will be surrounded by Aboriginal artifacts and art in the form of five vibrant murals.
“With this new habitat experience, the marvels of Australia are now at Albuquerque's doorstep,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Families and visitors to our city alike can always count on the BioPark to connect them with nature in new and spectacular ways.”
Stepping into this art of the zoo will make it feel like you have been transported and dropped into a different part of the world. A tunnel that is underwater for your viewing pleasure starts off the trip, allowing guests to see penguins. This is currently the biggest habitat for penguins in the United States.
Along with penguins, ducks can also be seen in the water and flying around the Saltwater Country. Once through the tunnel, you will enter Freshwater country where color lorikeets and kookaburra birds reside. For a little extra money, people can take part in the Lorikeet Experience, getting up close and personal with the birds.
“Australia provides guests with an engaging opportunity that highlights the diverse and fascinating winged wildlife of Australia," said Karen Waterfall, BioPark curator of birds. “It gives the Albuquerque community a peek into the enchanting world of little penguins, lorikeets, and other Australian birds, fostering a deeper appreciation and understanding of global biodiversity."
This is as authentic of an experience as adventurers will find outside of going to Australia. The BioPark worked closely with Boomalli Creative, an Aboriginal-owned consulting firm in New South Wales, Australia to ensure the experience is replicated perfectly.
This winter is when the next phase of Australia Adventure will start to be erected at BioPark. Dryland and Freshwater Country experiences will be added where people are going to see incredible wildlife, such as kangaroos and Tasmanian devils, along with other animals that call Australia home.