Adventurers Need To Stay Safe With Record Setting Temperatures
For more than a year, temperatures have been on the rise around the world. 13 straight months of eye-popping temperatures have been recorded, as we are in the midst of the hottest year ever.
There is no sign of things cooling down any time soon, either. This week, the hottest days in the history of Earth were recorded on consecutive days; Sunday, July 21st and Monday, July 22.
As shared by the Washington Post, Monday’s numbers came in at 17.15 degrees Celsius, which correlates to 62.87 degrees Fahrenheit. That surpassed Sunday’s numbers, which were 0.1 degrees Celcius and 0.2 degrees Fahrenheit lower.
Numbers were provided by the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Their director, Carlo Buontempo said that we are entering an unprecedented time with the Earth.
“And as the climate keeps warming, we are bound to see records being broken in future months and years,” he said in a statement Monday, via The Washington Post.
The rise in temperature for global temperatures has even left scientists baffled. In August 2016, the high was set at 16.8 degrees Celcius and 62.24 degrees Fahrenheit.
But, in just the last year, those temperatures have been surpassed 58 times and counting. In just the last week, 1,600+ places around the world have recorded a record temperature or tied a previous high.
“What is truly staggering is how large the difference is between the temperature of the last 13 months and the previous temperature records,” Buontempo said.
According to the Associated Press, there is a good chance that the record will be broken again on Tuesday. Dangerous heat waves have been occurring in several places, so adventurers must be careful when embarking on escapades.
The best way to limit danger is to remain out of the sun as much as possible. Remaining in air-conditioned places or visiting cooling centers is the best bet when it comes to beating the heat.
Of course, that is hard to do for anyone who may want to take a hike or walk a beautiful trail. If you must be outside, make sure that you are hydrated and drinking plenty of fluids. Always have water on hand, having an electrolyte mix or hydration packets will provide even more aid.
The type of clothing you wear also matters. Lightweight and loose clothing can help combat the heat as the world is getting warmer and warmer year-round.
Reasons for the sign of acceleration are mixed depending on who you talk to. But, it being caused by humans is one idea that could be plausible, but no conclusion can be reached yet without more data and information.