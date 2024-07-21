Adventure On SI

6 Amazing Destinations All Harry Potter Fans Should Visit

All Harry Potter fans should look to visit these four amazing destinations.

Evan Massey

Harry Potter's Patronus is pictured during an \"inside look\" at Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience at the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown Heights, photographed Oct. 20, 2022. The attraction will run through Jan. 22, 2023, although it could be extended due to demand
The Harry Potter fan base is among the biggest to ever come from any book, movie, or TV series. It is a diehard fan base that craves anything and everything Harry Potter.

While watching the movies on a loop and re-reading the books for the 15th time is a must, fans need to consider finding ways to put themselves physically in the scenes and world that they love so much.

Thankfully, there are many places to go to see where the movies were filmed and to experience the Harry Potter lifestyle.

Without further delay, let's dive in and take a look at four amazing destinations that every Harry Potter fan should visit.

TRAPT Bar and Escape Room in Melbourne, Australia

At this amazing experience, Harry Potter lovers can enjoy a Harry Potter-inspired escape room. In the "Alchemy" room, visitors will attempt to find the Philosopher's Stone. Within the given time limit, the participants will use spells and enchantments to accomplish their goal.

Wynott's Wands in Salem, Massachusetts

Every single Harry Potter fan would love to have their own personal wand. Look no further than Wynnot's Wands in the famous witch tourist destination of Salem. Tourists will be able to find their own wand, although the truth is that the wand must choose you.

Black Park in Buckinghamshire, England

Have you ever wanted to take a trip into the Forbidden Forest for yourself? Now you can, by visiting Black Park in Buckinghamshire. While also a beautiful park full of amazing woodland, Harry Potter lovers will have a chance to experience the well-known place from the movie and books that brought many amazing scenes.

The Cauldron Magic Pub and Experience in New York

Another popular location from the Harry Potter series is the Leaky Cauldron Pub. While this isn't the Leaky Cauldron, it's close. Visitors will get an amazing experience in the fantasy-themed bar, enjoying delicious beers and cocktails.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios

Obviosuly, every fan of Harry Potter has to visit this location. Located in Florida, the beautiful park features places like Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade, and the Hogwarts Express. You can also experience Olivander's, Honeydukes, Weasley's Wizard Wheezes, and the Three Broomsticks, along with much more.

Warner Bros Studio Tour in London

Finally, the Warner Bros Studio features the actual warehouses and studios that were used to film the movies. Everyting was left as it was during the making of the movies to provide Harry Potter fans with an opportunity to experience the movie scenes for themselves. Being able to enter the Great Hall for yourself is an epic experience for any fan and there are many other places and things to see.

