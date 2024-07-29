Best Hobbies to Take Advantage of the Outdoors
Tired of sitting inside and want something to do outside? Here's a list of the best hobbies to undertake while grabbing some fresh air:
Walking/Running
One of the easiest to get into is going out for a run or walk. It can be done almost everywhere and all you really need is a pair of shoes (not even that if you're feeling choatic). Throwing on some music and going for a stroll around the block can be a refreshing and relaxing way to soak up some sun.
Hiking
If walking around a flat area isn't enough, hiking can be a bit more adventurous. Most cities around the world have trails that can be explored with ranging difficulties. Hard work will be rewarded with stunning natural views of greenery, rock formations, waterfalls and more. While it is techincally a low-barrier to entry hobby, investing in proper gear can make the day more enjoyable.
Fishing
A pastime that has been around for a long time and for good reason. Taking a trip out on a boat to spend the day trying to reel in a fish can be more versatile that it sounds. However you approach it, the day can be either relaxing or intense and engaging. It can also be done both alone and with a group with both options offering different benefits.
Geocaching
While it's not as popular as it used to be, geocaching is a unique hobby. It's essentially a treasure hunt with millions of caches hidden around the world. People will share coordinates and leave it up to others to discover the exact location, usually with some sort of puzzle to sovle.
Disc Golf
Another low barrier of entry past time is disc golf. Most disc golf courses are free and all you need to bring is your own disc. Players use a frisbee to throw at a target. It's similar to golf in ruleset, hence the name. Courses are generally located within local parks.
Rockhounding
Find rocks interesting? This pastime involves hunting unique rocks, fossils and other naturally occuring formations. Mountains, mines, hiking trails and quarries are the best places to look for the most unique and interesting rocks.
Tennis/Pickleball
Tennis has been around for a long time and pickleball has rapidly grown in popularity. While some preparation could allow for these to be played individually, these are great options for multiple people looking to do stuff together. Pickleball will be a bit easier to pick up and less stressful on the body for those looking for a beginner activity.