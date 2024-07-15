7 Best Water Parks in the United States To Visit on Your Next Trip
In the middle of the summer, there are very few better things to do than find a good place to enjoy cool and refreshing water.
Across the United States, there are a plethora of fun water parks to visit. However, there are some that stand out above the rest.
Let's take a look at the seven best water parks in the United States that you should plan to visit on your next trip.
7. Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort in New Braunfels, Texas
To start off, there is a 3,600-foot lazy river to enjoy that has waterfalls, waves, and rapids. That alone makes this a must-visit water park. However, there are a ton of water rides, water coasters, and The Falls, which is one of the longest water park rides in the world.
6. Water World in Federal Heights, Colorado
The park spans 70 acres, which makes it rank among the biggest waterparks in the nation. Among the biggest ride attractions are the Alpine Springs Express Gondola and Warp Speed. If you're looking for a place that offers tall and fast water rides and slides, this is the place for you.
5. Dollywood's Splash Country in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Nestled into the beautiful Smoky Mountains, Dollywood's Splash Country offers more than 23 slides and rides for the entire family. A big attraction is Raging River Rapids, a 700-foot family ride on a raft for up to five people. There are also more calm places to enjoy like The Cascades in the park.
4. Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana
Next up, Santa Claus, Indiana is not a town that stands out on a map of the United States. Indiana, as a state, is not a common destination location. However, Holiday World and Splashin' Safari has plenty of great attractions, with the biggest being a ride called Mammoth that actually takes up more than three acres.
3. Island H20 Water Park in Kissimmee, Florida
Florida is a top-notch vacation destination already. Why not plan a trip to the H20 Water Park while you're on your next vacation to the Sunshine State? The park offers high-speed rafting, six-lane racing, a beautiful lazy river, and more.
2. Aquatica Orland in Orland, Florida
Aquatica Orlando is actually located in SeaWorld, the popular destination for ocean life lovers. The main attraction for the park is the Reef Plunge, a tube slide that goes through a pool of dolphins. Why not plan a trip to visit SeaWorld and then cool off at Aquatica Orlando?
1. Splashway Waterpark in Sheridan, Texas
Finallly, the Splashway Waterpark deserves to come in at No. 1 on this list. It has arguably the best lazy river in the nation, winding throughout park. There are many rides and pools to enjoy, with two rides to take note of being Midnight Storm and Tubular Tornado.
If you want to visit the best waterpark in the nation, this is the place for you.