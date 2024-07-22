5 Best Waterfalls to Visit in New York This Summer
When people think of New York, the first thing that comes to mind is the city. But, the real beauty of the state lies a few hours north for anyone willing to take the ride with scenic waterfalls.
The greatest city in the world has plenty of wonders for tourists and residents alike outside of the concrete jungle. With so many options, it can be overwhelming when making a route to travel.
If you are lucky enough to make it to New York and see some of the gorgeous wonders, make sure to stop at some of these places. Here are five of the best waterfalls to visit in New York this summer.
Niagara Falls
No New York waterfalls list is complete without Niagara Falls. People come from far and wide to see what is the largest waterfall in the state. Many people have Niagara Falls as a bucket list destination and it is easy to see why. Referred to as one of the “Seven Wonders of North America,” Niagara Falls will not only top New York lists but also those of Canada as well. Maid of the Mist is a must for anyone traveling, but a jacket and pack extra clothes; you’re guaranteed to get wet!
Rainbow Falls
Watkins Glen State Park isn’t very big, as it is only two miles long, but it certainly packs a punch when it comes to scenery. There are 19 waterfalls in all in Watkins Glen, but Rainbow Falls is the one that most often leaves people in awe. Trails line the gorges and waterfalls, giving you an up-close look. Do your best to time your travels for an afternoon visit to see how Rainbow Falls earns its name.
Middle Falls
Letchworth State Park has three gigantic waterfalls; lower, middle and upper. Getting the chance to visit any will be a rewarding trip for anyone, but Middle Falls is arguably the most stunning with a 107-foot cascade. Often referred to as “The Grand Canyon of The East,” there is so much to take in at Letchworth State Park. With 14,350 of acreage, multiple visits will be needed to see everything this natural wonder has to offer.
Taughannock Falls
For thrill-seekers, Taughannock Falls is the place for you. It has the tallest cascade on the East Coast, with falls dropping 215 feet. If you think Niagara Falls is majestic, Taughannock is 42 feet higher. Once home to an ancient sea, you will see things no other waterfalls can replicate. You cannot go wrong selecting from Gorge Trail, South Rim Trail or North Rim trail for breathtaking views.
Eternal Flame Falls
Eternal Flame Falls pales in comparison to the other waterfalls on this list and around New York. Only 30 feet tall, this is one that many tourists may opt to skip. But, you would be missing out on an incredible natural phenomenon. Because of natural gas in the cave, there is a flame that gets as large as eight inches. If it happens to go out, a hiker can easily get it relit with the use of a lighter. The path to the flame can make for some rough travels, but it will be worth it for anyone sightseeing.