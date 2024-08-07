6 Bike Trails Riders of All Levels Can Enjoy in Long Island, New York
When people hear about New York, the first thing they think about is New York City. ‘The City That Never Sleeps’ is a major tourist attraction, but there is a lot to enjoy in the state outside of the concrete jungle.
One of the best things to take in on Long Island is the parks. Within those parks are some bike trails for adventurers to challenge themselves across several levels of difficulty.
Where are the best trails for people looking to mountain bike? Here are six of the best trails on Long Island, New York.
Sunken Meadow Loop/Sunken Meadow State Park
Sunken Meadow State Park offers visitors a gorgeous view of the Long Island Sound with Connecticut as a backdrop. There is plenty to do in the park, as you can relax on the beach or have a picnic in one of the fields. Bike riders can enjoy 20 different trails at Sunken Meadow Park. Four of them, including the boardwalk, are considered easy and three are double diamond extremely difficult. The trails are paved, creating a different experience.
Glacier Ridge
Glacier Ridge is located near Farmingville, New York. The No. 1 rated bike trail in the state, it includes a four-mile main loop that provides riders with some challenges such as tight sections. This isn’t a trail for beginners, as intermediate blue squares are the lowest difficulty, including 11 miles of diamonds, both single and double. 13.5 miles in total, this is one that serious riders should look to conquer.
East Setauket Mountain Bike Trail
With nearly 16 miles of single track, East Setauket Mountain Bike Trail shouldn’t be confused as a beginner track despite the layout. Any rider looking to be challenged by climbs will appreciate what this trail offers. Parts of the trail with names of Monster Mash, Twisted Sister and Wild Laurel certainly live up to their name!
Rocky Point Mountain Bike Trails
Rocky Point Mountain Bike Trails offers a good mix of difficulty depending on how advanced you are. If a family wants to get together and take an easy ride, three separate trails can be taken totaling over 13 miles. Intermediate and advanced trails are also available off the main loop including uphill climbs and turns.
Bethpage State Park
Anyone looking to get into mountain biking should check out Bethpage State Park. There is a good mix of beginner and intermediate trails for people to get their feet wet. If you find yourself ready for a challenge, try taking on Evil Friends Loop, the No. 1 rated trail at the park and one of three black diamonds. Keep in mind, there are no E-Bikes or motorized vehicles allowed.
Cunningham Park
Some New Yorkers will argue that Cunningham Park isn’t actually part of Long Island. It is located near Queens, but technically still on the island. This is a nice getaway for people who don’t want to travel all the way to Nassau or Suffolk County but want to get in some mountain biking. There aren’t many elevation changes or steep terrain, as the east side is perfect for newcomers and families. West side has tougher terrain and more challenging courses for people ready for a step up in difficulty.