5 Budget Summer Family Vacations That Take Advantage of the Outdoors
Need to take the family on a vacation, but don't want to break the bank? Here are some less expensive ideas than traveling abroad or going to Disney World.
Yellowstone National Park, Montana
It's an American classic and for good reason. There are a number of options for things to do while in Yellowstone. Hiking and camping are options while viewing the beautiful scenery and wildlife that inhabit it.
One of the top reasons that families love to visit Yellowstone is the Junior Ranger Program. Children have the opportunity to complete fun tasks to earn a badge while learning about Yellowstone's history.
Children under the age of 16 get in for free and a standard entrance feee is $20-35.
Gatlinburg, Tennessee
There are a number of activities to do around Gatlinburg that make it an ideal summer family vacation.
Visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for one of the best family hiking spots in the country,
Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies is a premiere marine life experience and is fairly interactive to keep the kids happy.
The famous Dollywood Park in Pigeon Forge is just a 20-minute drive away for those country music fans.
There are resorts offered as well as ton of cabin options for an experience more geared towards nature.
Outer Banks, North Carolina
Made famous for a new generation thanks to a popular Netflix Original show of the same name, Outer Banks offers a more enclosed beach opportunity.
Groups can go sight-seeing with some iconic lighthouses and plenty of gorgeous beach space.
This is also a great trip for a family that loves to fish as there are plenty of options that cater to different kinds of fishing as well.
There are different small islands to explore that each have their own benefit to keep things fresh.
Lake Tahoe
While it isn't consider a Great lake, it is primed for a great family vacation.
Going here offers a mix of mountain ranges and waters, which means getting different types of days out of one location.
Hike through the many trails that scale from beginner to challenging, relax on a beach, play water sports on the lake. Whatever each person in the family wants out of a trip, Lake Tahoe offers it.
San Antonio, Texas
If the family wants something a bit more urban, but still offers things to do outside, San Antonio could be a top option.
One of the most historic monuments in United States history, The Alamo, is located here for those that want a great lesson.
There are wonderful amusement parks such as Sea World, Six Flags and the Aquatica San Antonio water park.
The San Antonio River Walk also offers some great views and a riverboat cruise around the city.
Texas barbecue and Tex-Mex cuisine are two of the most iconic food options in the country, both are offered at the top level in this city.